SheBelieves Cup Day Two Takeaways: Japan and USWNT Extend Dominance
Day two of the SheBelieves Cup brought plenty of action as Japan and the United States women's national team stole victories from Colombia and Australia.
Japan extended their clinical dominance, brushing past Colombia in a 4-1 victory at State Farm Stadium. A wonder-goal from Momoka Tanikawa opened the scoring in under one minute as she sent a long-ranged strike into the top corner.
Emma Hayes made 11 changes to her starting lineup to face the Australians, showcasing the youth talent rising up the ranks of the U.S. women's national team.
Victories for Japan and the U.S. will make for an electrifying final day as the two sides prepare to meet at San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday night.
Young USA Stars Continue to Shine
Veteran Lynn Biyendolo may have opened the scoring for the hosts, but it was the young talent that shaped the rest of the night’s story.
Jaedyn Shaw ran the show in Glendale, dictating the game state with her creative footwork and composure. The 20-year-old was directly involved in five of the USA's six chances in the first half against Australia, assisting the opening goal with a visionary cross.
Gisele Thompson and Emma Sears were amongst other bright talents in the starting lineup, both putting in impressive performances against the Matildas. Kansas City Current's Claire Hutton made her national team debut before teammate Michelle Cooper scored her first goal in her second appearance for the USA.
This undefeated U.S. side is currently operating without the likes of Trinity Rodman, Sophia Wilson (nee Smith), Mallory Swanson, Naomi Girma and Rose Lavelle, all of which have been starting eleven mainstays over recent years. Replacing those starters with fresh faces has transpired wonderfully for Hayes, proving just how bright the talent pool in this American side heading into an extremely exciting future.
Australia Can Take Some Positives From Defeat
Unlike the disastrous 4-0 defeat Japan on day one of the SheBelieves Cup, Australia can derive some positives from the narrow loss against the Americans.
Interim head coach Tom Sermanni's decision to start Teagan Micah paid off, as the Liverpool goalkeeper delivered a series of brilliant saves. Winonah Heatley was another bright takeaway for the Matildas, as she held the midfield space next to Kyra Cooney-Cross with composure.
Holly McNamara's return to the starting eleven was felt as the Australians were finally able to locate a target at the top of the pitch. This tactical shift allowed Mary Fowler to drop deeper into attacking midfield, enhancing Australia’s attacking play going forward.
A stark contrast to Australia's directionless loss against Japan last week, the performance in Glendale offered glimpses of the Matildas' potential if they commit to a proper rebuild.
Japan Prepared to Threaten the USA in Cup Final
Japan's clinical dominance was on show once again in Glendale as the side ran over Colombia in a 4-1 victory. It took Japan just 18 seconds to open the scoring at State Farm Stadium as Momoko Tanikawa sent a strike into the top corner from distance.
Utah Royals forward Mini Tanaka was back at her best, scoring a brace to take her SheBelieves goal tally to four. Maika Hamano was the fourth goalscorer of the afternoon, as the young Chelsea midfielder slotted home her second goal of the campaign.
Japan will now come up against their biggest test yet as they face the USA at Snapdragon Stadium in the title decider of the SheBelievesCup. This ruthless Japanese side shows no signs of slowing down, so Emma Hayes's team must be at their best to contend for a sixth consecutive Cup title.
The U.S. must win the final game in order to claim the SheBelieves Cup title, whilst Japan's dominant goal difference allows for them to settle for a draw.