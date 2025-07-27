Six Deals Arsenal Need to Seal After Viktor Gyokeres Signing
After three successive second-placed Premier League finishes, Arsenal are desperate to take the final step to glory.
Making the leap from runners-up to champions requires perfection from the Gunners in this summer’s transfer market and the north London giants have been busy fine-tuning Mikel Arteta’s squad.
Viktor Gyökeres has been signed as the antidote to Arsenal’s centre forward woes and the towering Swede has become their sixth signing of the summer. Kepa Arrizabalaga and Noni Madueke have both arrived from rivals Chelsea, while Christian Nørgaard has made the short trip to Stamford Bridge from Brentford. Cristhian Mosquera and Martín Zubimendi have been drafted in from Spain, too.
But there is more to be done. There are still areas of Arsenal’s squad that require regeneration, whether that be through signings or player sales, and the Gunners can ill-afford to rest on their laurels during the remainder of the transfer window.
Here are six deals Arsenal must complete this summer.
Eberechi Eze
Arsenal have been linked with adding a creative midfielder to their squad throughout the window, someone capable of sharing the playmaking burden with Martin Ødegaard. Ethan Nwaneri is the future—and to some extent the present—but Arteta still requires a versatile option with the capacity to make an immediate impact through the centre.
Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze appears Arsenal’s preferred target for the role. They have frequently been linked with the 26-year-old over the summer following a 14-goal and 12-assist season with the Eagles en route to FA Cup glory in 2024–25, and few can question the Englishman’s flair, technical skill and goalscoring potential.
£60 million ($80.6 million) appears likely to be enough to secure Eze’s services despite the attacking midfielder boasting a reported £68 million ($91.4 million) release clause in his current deal. It would be money well spent on one of the Premier League’s most relentless creators.
William Saliba
More important than any summer signing would be securing the long-term future of William Saliba. Alongside Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, the Frenchman is the Premier League’s leading central defender and has consistently proven his exceptional athleticism and defensive intelligence in north London. He’s a generational talent.
Saliba has been instrumental to Arsenal’s rock solid defence in recent seasons, forging an exceptional partnership with Gabriel. However, the 24-year-old’s current deal expires in 2027 and the Gunners are fearing the worst amid significant transfer interest from Real Madrid, who have proven perennial Premier League talent poachers over recent years.
Arsenal have already made their intentions clear: Saliba is simply not for sale. But they will be eager to have a commitment from the defender in writing to help ease their nerves, while also protecting his transfer value and allowing Arteta to plan for the future.
Gabriel Jesus
The arrival of Gyökeres has pushed Gabriel Jesus even further down the pecking order. Injuries and profligacy has resulted in the Brazilian losing his starting place to Kai Havertz, with the latter expected to be Gyökeres’s deputy at the Emirates Stadium. Even Mikel Merino’s impressive showings as an emergency centre forward have affected Jesus’s appeal.
Unfortunately for Jesus, that leaves him surplus to requirements. The 28-year-old could well be sold this summer as Arsenal look to recoup funds following a significant spending spree, with £200 million ($268.7 million) splashed on talent and only £6.8 million ($9.1 million) earned through player sales.
How much Arsenal would be able to demand for the injury-prone Jesus remains to be seen, but any sum would be welcomed with open arms, especially given the striker reportedly earns £265,000 per week at the Emirates.
Oleksandr Zinchenko
Zinchenko finds himself in a similar position to ex-Manchester City teammate Jesus. Once a reliable starter and versatile option for Arteta, the Ukrainian is no longer needed in north London as the Gunners push for the top prizes. Arsenal have simply outgrown the 28-year-old, who made just 15 Premier League appearances last term.
Fulham and AC Milan are among the teams to have been linked with Zinchenko, although the latter have since signed Pervis Estupiñan at left-back. While Zinchenko’s ability to play in midfield makes him a desirable asset, his price tag and wage demands could prove prohibitive for suitors.
Fábio Vieira
Fábio Vieira is yet to reach a half-century of appearances for Arsenal despite joining the club all the way back in 2022. The Portuguese midfielder has struggled to earn minutes in the engine room, with Ødegaard’s performances keeping him on the periphery of Arteta’s squad.
A loan back to boyhood club Porto last season allowed him more consistent minutes—he scored five times and managed six assists in 42 appearances—but the Portuguese outfit are unwilling to sign Vieira on a permanent deal this summer.
It’s only a matter of time before the 25-year-old’s underwhelming stint at the Emirates comes to an end, and Arsenal could really use the money he would bring in this summer. Again, finding a suitor will not be straightforward.
Albert Sambi Lokonga
Another midfielder who has failed to make his mark at Arsenal, Albert Sambi Lokonga’s future is certain to lie away from north London. Unconvincing loans at Palace, Luton Town and Sevilla have significantly impacted the 25-year-old’s reputation and, most frustratingly for Arsenal, his price tag.
Arsenal will not be able to demand a sizeable fee for Lokonga this summer, but he’s yet another player they must remove from the wage bill before the transfer window shuts. The Gunners must trim the deadwood to help their charge for Premier League and continental silverware.