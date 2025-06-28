Arsenal ‘Explore Conditions’ of £60 Million Transfer for England Star
Arsenal have “explored the conditions” of a possible deal for Crystal Palace ace Eberechi Eze as they seek to reinforce their attack in the transfer market.
The Gunners are closing in on signings midfield duo Martín Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard, as well as back-up goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. Work is also being done to recruit 20-year Valencia centre back Cristhian Mosquera. But attention will soon turn to bolstering their forward line.
But signing a new No.9 is a serious requirement amid links with Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres, with potential additions also coming in the wide areas and attacking midfield.
Sky Sports News have revealed that Eze is among the candidates Arsenal are considering during the summer window and they are one of “several” Champions League qualifiers from the Premier League that hold an interest in the Palace forward.
Eze was crucial to the Eagles winning the FA Cup last season and even scored the deciding goal in the final against Manchester City. It was one of 14 goals scored by the England international in all competitions, also managing 12 assists.
26-year-old Eze has a £60 million ($82.3 million) release clause in his Palace contract, which could potentially rise to £68 million ($93.3 million) with add-ons.
Playing as a left inside forward as part of Oliver Glasner’s 3-4-3 formation in south London, Eze has mastered the ability to find pockets of space both out wide and in central areas, making him a highly-desirable and versatile attacking asset.
While Arsenal supporters will be excited by the possibility of signing him, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there is “nothing advanced yet” regarding a potential switch.
Sky Sports News also report that Real Madrid winger Rodrygo remains a transfer target for the Gunners after links earlier this summer, although the Brazilian appears content to continue his career in the Spanish capital.