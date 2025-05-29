Six Teams Cristiano Ronaldo Could Join to Play at FIFA Club World Cup
Most professional sportspeople are long retired by the age of 40, but Cristiano Ronaldo is weighing up his next challenge as a whirlwind spell with Al Nassr comes to an end.
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar has scored 99 goals in 111 games across all competitions for the Saudi Pro League club and earned €200 million ($225.8 million) each year.
But he has frustratingly fallen short of winning anything more than 2023’s regional Arab Club Champions Cup—Ronaldo hasn’t lifted a league title, domestic cup or major continental trophy since Juventus triumphed in the Coppa Italia in 2020–21.
With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Ronaldo isn’t expected to retire.
The player himself said that while his “chapter is over”, his wider story is “still being written”. Al Nassr maintain that they haven’t given up hope of agreeing a new contract.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has teased “discussion with some clubs” that could see Ronaldo appear at the upcoming Club World Cup.
Whether that could take the form of a short-term deal for the tournament or a slightly more permanent contract remains to be seen, but it would certainly be a in FIFA’s interest to have one of football’s biggest names at the inaugural competition in its fastest growing market.
If Ronaldo is looking for more than just a short-term contract, there are few clubs that could afford to pay him anything close to what Al Nassr have been. Some might view a short deal as an unmissable marketing opportunity, both in terms of furthering their reach and increasing their chances of prevailing at the Club World Cup with watching eyes from all around the world.
Joining a new team before the Club World Cup is possible due to FIFA opening a mini-transfer window at the start of June, to allow squad changes.
Al Hilal
For success in Saudi Arabia, with all the same financial benefits he has become used to, Ronaldo could make the short hop to domestic rivals Al Hilal.
The Riyadh-based club have been the dominant force in Saudi Arabia in recent times, winning six of the last nine Saudi Pro League titles, and are the only representative from the Kingdom at the Club World Cup. They have been the Saudi side most expected to pursue Vinícius Júnior, who remains in contract talks with Real Madrid, but also haven’t yet replaced Neymar.
Club World Cup group stage opponents: Real Madrid, Pachuca, Red Bull Salzburg.
Al Ain
For similar riches, but across the border in the United Arab Emirates, Al Ain could be another option, where UAE president Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan serves as club chief.
The UAE Pro League doesn’t command the same international attention as its Saudi equivalent, but then the Saudi Pro League wasn’t a big draw until Ronaldo arrived in January 2023.
Club World Cup group stage opponents: Manchester City, Wydad AC, Juventus.
Botafogo
The romantic move would be joining a club from Brazil. There are four of them in the Club World Cup, genuine heavyweights at that—Fluminense, Flamengo, Palmeiras and Botafogo. It is the latter that has been specifically linked with an ambitious approach.
Botafogo, once home of Brazilian icons Garrincha and Jairzinho—and more recently Clarence Seedorf, are controlled by Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor. In Brazil, Ronaldo couldn’t expect the kind of wages he’s been used to, but some of the more speculative reporting suggests that Textor has offered Ronaldo a stake in Palace, which could be lucrative in the long-term.
Club World Cup group stage opponents: Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid, Seattle Sounders.
Monterrey
Mexico is one of world football’s biggest markets and Monterrey could be a plausible destination.
Some reports have considered the Liga MX a leading contender to land Ronaldo, even just on a short-term contract for the length of the Club World Cup.
Former teammate Sergio Ramos has been with Monterrey since February and reuniting two of the key forces behind Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League three-peat would be a huge coup for the Mexican club, even if only for a matter of weeks.
Club World Cup group stage opponents: River Plate, Inter, Urawa Red Diamonds.
Real Madrid
Ronaldo has already been back to Manchester United and could yet take in a second spell at first club Sporting CP before calling it a day. So why not a four-week summer fling with Real Madrid?
Los Blancos are making plenty of use of the extraordinary mini-transfer window. Dean Huijsen will be part of the squad at the Club World Cup and the likelihood is that Trent Alexander-Arnold also will as long as a nominal transfer fee can be agreed with Liverpool.
The only drawback is that Real Madrid have already had trouble accommodating all of the club’s elite attacking talent this season as it—leaving Rodrygo feeling snubbed and Endrick struggling for minutes. Ronaldo couldn’t command a starring role, even with ex-colleague Xabi Alonso now in charge, and that alone might be enough to kill the possibility.
Club World Cup group stage opponents: Al Hilal, Pachuca, Red Bull Salzburg.
LAFC*
The world might just stop turning if Ronaldo was to land in the same team as longtime rival Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Budgets aside, and even with both acknowledging the importance of the other in their own successes, could the two ever really co-exist?
Should America be the destination—and it feels like it might be a longer deal than a few weeks if that were to be the case—LAFC might the one instead. The California franchise are already in prime position for MLS success, having topped the Western Conference in 2024, so Ronaldo might feel as though he could be the final piece of the puzzle there.
Then comes the LA lifestyle, which could be a huge lure, and the slightly more private existence that other high-profile players—like Messi—have found the United States can provide.
This is one to watch, though, because LAFC will only participate at the Club World Cup this summer if they beat Mexico’s Club América in a late qualifying play-off on May 31.
Club World Cup group stage opponents: Flamengo, Espérance de Tunis, Chelsea.