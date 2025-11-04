Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Arsenal are aiming to maintain their perfect record in the 2025–26 Champions League when they visit Slavia Prague in Gameweek 4 of the league phase.
After securing comfortable enough triumphs against Athletic Club and Olympiacos, Arsenal put Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid to the sword in their previous continental outing. Once again, the Gunners broke the game open via a set-piece, and subsequently ran amok in a 4–0 triumph.
They’ve since gone about their work serenely in the Premier League and now boast a six-point lead at the top of the table. Burnley were the latest to barely have a sniff against this imperious Arsenal defence.
Slavia Prague have performed with similar stubbornness at the start of the season, with Jindřich Trpišovský’s side unbeaten domestically. However, they’re yet to claim a victory in this competition, having been pegged back by Bodø/Glimt in Gameweek 1. Prague relinquished a 2–0 lead in the final 15 minutes of that contest.
The Czech giants have since succumbed away at Inter before holding Atalanta to a goalless draw.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Tuesday’s Champions League clash.
What Time Does Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal Kick Off?
- Location: Prague, Czechia
- Stadium: Fortuna Arena
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 4
- Kick-off Time: 5.45 p.m. BST / 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Əliyar Ağayev (AZE)
- VAR: Rob Dieperink (NED)
Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal Head-to-Head Record (All Games)
- Slavia Prague: 0 wins
- Arsenal: 2 wins
- Draws: 2
- Last meeting: Slavia Prague 0–4 Arsenal (April 15, 2021) - Europa League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Slavia Prague
Arsenal
Slavia Prague 2–0 Baník - 01/11/25
Burnley 0–2 Arsenal - 01/11/25
Zlín 0–4 Slavia Prague - 29/10/25
Arsenal 2–0 Brighton - 29/10/25
Sigma 0–0 Slavia Prague - 26/10/25
Arsenal 1–0 Crystal Palace - 26/10/25
Atalanta 0–0 Slavia Prague - 22/10/25
Arsenal 4–0 Atlético Madrid - 21/10/25
Slavia Prague 0–0 Zlín - 18/10/25
Fulham 0–1 Arsenal - 18/10/25
How to Watch Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports
Slavia Prague Team News
Prague are dealing with a lengthy injury list for Arsenal’s visit, with experienced captain Jan Bořil among those who’ll miss Tuesday’s game.
Filip Horsky and Petr Ševčík are two long-term absentees due to knee injuries, while Dominik Javorček and Tomas Holeš are also managing knee issues.
Ivan Schranz and Igoh Ogbu are dealing with muscle setbacks.
Slavia Prague Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Slavia Prague predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (3-4-1-2): Markovič; Zima, Chaloupek, Vlček; Moses, Oscar, Zafiris, Mbodji; Provod; Chorý, Chytil.
Arsenal Team News
Arteta said Viktor Gyökeres’s performance at Turf Moor was his best since he joined the club, but the Swedish striker was also forced off with a muscle issue. The extent of the injury has not yet been revealed, and he may be fit to travel in the week.
Martín Zubimendi also picked up a niggle on Saturday, but isn’t available for Tuesday’s game due to a suspension. Christian Nørgaard is ready to fill the Spaniard’s boots.
The Burnley game was deemed “too early” for Gabriel Martinelli to return from his fitness setback, and the quick turnaround means the Brazilian is unlikely to play a part in Prague. Martinelli is currently sidelined alongside Martin Ødegaard, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Slavia Prague
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Slavia Prague (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapié, Lewis-Skelly; Nørgaard, Rice, Eze; Saka, Merino, Trossard.
Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal Score Prediction
The hosts haven’t conceded a goal in five games, and their impressive defence gives them a chance of making the playoff round. However, they were thoroughly outclassed when they faced a legitimate contender in Inter back in September, and Arsenal are likely to have their way here.
The Gunners don’t need to fear a trip to Eastern Europe like so many giants did back in the day. Arteta’s side have matured to the point where such occasions are merely deemed checkpoints in their quest to claim the ultimate prize.
This is unlikely to be a classic, but the Gunners, even with a couple of key absences, should wrestle complete control of this fixture and walk away with the sort of victory that is becoming their trademark.