South Korea vs. Brazil—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Brazil are aiming to recover from September’s embarrassing defeat in Bolivia when they travel to Seoul for Friday’s international friendly with South Korea.
The Seleção booked their ticket to next summer’s World Cup back in June but have failed to sparkle during CONMEBOL qualification, They finished fifth in the final table and their loss at high altitude in El Alto epitomized a sloppy campaign, even since the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti in the dugout.
The Italian has only overseen four matches as Brazil manager, winning just twice to date, and will be desperate to build some much-needed momentum ahead of the World Cup. Friendlies with South Korea and then Japan offer them the opportunity to sharpen their claws. Right now, the five-time world champions are not among the clear favorites to lift the trophy aloft next summer.
South Korea could be potential opponents for Brazil in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, securing qualification themselves in June. They finished top of their group and are on a mightily impressive 16-match unbeaten run that was maintained in North America last month with a 2–0 win over the USMNT and a 2–2 draw with Mexico.
South Korea and Brazil actually locked horns at the most recent World Cup, with the South American behemoths running out handsome 4–1 victors in the last 16. The Taegeuk Warriors have only beaten Brazil once before, claiming a famous scalp in a friendly in 1999.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash.
What Time Does South Korea vs. Brazil Kick-Off?
- Location: Seoul, South Korea
- Stadium: Seoul World Cup Stadium
- Date: Friday, Oct. 10
- Kick-off Time: 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT / 12p.m. BST
South Korea vs. Brazil Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- South Korea: 0 wins
- Brazil: 5 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Brazil 4–1 South Korea (Dec. 5, 2022) - FIFA World Cup
Current Form (All Competitions)
South Korea
Brazil
Mexico 2–2 South Korea - 9/10/25
Bolivia 1–0 Brazil - 9/10/25
United States 0–2 South Korea - 9/6/25
Brazil 3–0 Chile - 9/5/25
South Korea 4–0 Kuwait - 6/10/25
Brazil 1–0 Paraguay - 6/11/25
Iraq 0–2 South Korea - 6/5/25
Ecuador 0–0 Brazil - 6/6/25
South Korea 1–1 Jordan - 3/25/25
Argentina 4–1 Brazil - 3/26/25
How to Watch South Korea vs. Brazil on TV and Live Stream
Bizarrely, this game does not have any TV broadcast rights, barring last minute deals, agreed in the U.S, or in the United Kingdom, Canada and Mexico.
Of course, the match will be shown in Brazil, with Globo and Sky+ among the broadcasters, but the game will also be absent from TV schedules across the rest of South America.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Not televised
United Kingdom
Not televised
Canada
Not televised
Mexico
Not televised
Brazil
Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Sky+, Globo
South Korea Team News
Hong Myung-bo will have new LAFC forward Son Heung-min available to him for Brazil’s visit, with the ex-Tottenham star having made a grand start to life in MLS. He’s already managed eight goals and two assists in just nine appearances since moving to the United States.
Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in will also start Friday’s friendly, while Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Jens Castrop should also feature.
South Korea Predicted Lineup vs. Brazil
South Korea predicted lineup vs. Brazil (5-4-1): Hyeon-woo; Young-woo, Han-beom, Min-jae, Ju-sung, Tae-seok; Kang-in, Seung-ho, Castrop, Jae-sung; Son.
Brazil Team News
Injuries have limited Ancelotti’s pool of talent, with first-choice goalkeeper Alisson among those missing due to a hamstring injury. The Liverpool stopper looks set to miss the November international period, too.
Barcelona’s Raphinha and Paris Saint-Germain’s Marquinhos are other notable injury absentees, but Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior returns to the squad having sat out the September’s inconsequential internationals.
Igor Jesus makes his return to the national team setup after an impressive start to life at Nottingham Forest, while Gabriel, Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Matheus Cunha and Richarlison are other Premier League call-ups.
Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. South Korea
Brazil predicted lineup vs. South Korea (4-2-3-1): Bento; Wesley, Militão, Gabriel, Santos; Guimarães, Casemiro; Estêvão, Cunha, Vinícius; Richarlison.
South Korea vs. Brazil Score Prediction
South Korea are on a lengthy unbeaten run but haven’t faced anyone with the quality and depth of Brazil since their most recent defeat in February 2024. They will set up with five at the back to nullify the threat of their visitors, utilizing the speed and energy of the in-form Son on the counter.
However, they will struggle to contain the attacking muscle of Brazil, who have incredible options in the forward line. The South Americans have only scored four times since Ancelotti’s arrival but should play with the handbrake off given the low stakes of Friday’s affair.
Brazil are unlikely to blow their hosts away but should run out as winners.