Southampton vs. Newcastle United: Preview, Lineups and Predictions
Newcastle United travel to face Southampton in the Premier League with the visitors looking to break into the top four.
Eddie Howe's side comes in after a demoralizing loss to Bournemouth while Southampton are last in the league accumulating just six points through 22 games. Newcastle United were rolling before their last loss winning six in a row. Southampton need to start stringing wins together before relegation isn't just likely, but inevitable. Though, the Saints face another tough opponent after losing last time to Nottingham Forest.
Newcastle United are a real contender to finish in a European place this season, let alone the Champions League. The side has conceded just 26 goals so far this campaign behind Liverpool, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest for the best defensive record. Those three teams just happen to be top three in the table right now as well. One of Chelsea or Manchester City will drop points this week, or perhaps both if the game ends level, so the Magpies could end up leapfrogging one of those two teams by the end of the week.
Get ready for the Premier League match with expected lineups, how to watch information and predictions below.
How to Watch Southampton vs. Newcastle United in the Premier League
Country
TV/Streaming
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
N/A
Why Isn't Southampton vs. Newcastle United Being Broadcast in the UK?
The match was not selected by broadcasters Sky Sports or TNT Sports. The game has been subjected, as such, to the blackout rule.
Newcastle United Predicted Lineup
- Dubravka; Hall, Burn, Schar, Livramento; Joelinton, Tonali, Guimaraes; Gordon, Isak, Murphy
Southampton Predicted Lineup
- Ramsdale; Walker-Perters, Bree, Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Manning; Downes, Fernandes, Aribo; Archer, Onuachu
Southampton vs. Newcastle United Prediction
Newcastle United are the heavy favorites coming into the tie and they should dominate the game even as the visitors. Alexander Isak, amid interest from other clubs, continues to prove why he's so valuable to the club up top scoring 15 goals so far this season. He's only behind Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland in the golden boot race as well.
Newcastle United complete a league double over Southampton and take out their frustration from their loss to Bournemouth.