Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Netherlands: UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals (Leg 2)
Spain host the Netherlands in Valencia's Estadio Mestalla with a ticket to the UEFA Nations League Final Four on the line.
In a high-quality first leg clash at De Kuip in Rotterdam, the Netherlands thoroughly outplayed the European champions. In the end, though, a red-card seriously conditioned the hosts and Spain pounced through Mikel Merino to level the tie at 2–2 going into the second leg.
Luis de la Fuente will likely change his lineup. Spain can't afford to repeat the first leg performance or they risk relinquishing their crown as Nations League champions. Another reason to expect changes is that De la Fuente will want to give opportunities to at least the majority of the squad he called up for the March international break, as preparations continue for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup where Spain will be considered one of the favorites.
La Roja haven't defeated the Netherlands in regular time since 1983 and will be looking to put an end to that drought and punch their ticket to the UEFA Nations League semifinals in June.
Here's how Spain could lineup vs. Netherlands on Sunday, Mar. 23.
Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Netherlands (4-2-3-1)
GK: David Raya—Arsenal's goalkeeper will get the chance to start between the sticks.
RB: Pedro Porro—Porro will hope for a better showing after struggling against Cody Gakpo in the first leg.
CB: Robin Le Normand—It's clear that De la Fuente trusts the Atlético Madrid man to be his defensive leader.
CB: Raúl Asencio—The break-out player of the season for Real Madrid will play his first minutes with the Spain national team.
LB: Alejandro Grimaldo—The Bayer Leverkusen man will get a chance to start after Marc Cucurella struggled vs. Grimaldo's teammate Jeremie Frimpong.
CM: Mikel Merino—The hero of the first leg will get the nod to start in midfield.
CM: Pedri—Pedri will partner Merino in the double-pivot.
RW: Lamine Yamal—The 17-year-old was kept quiet in the first leg and will hope to have a bigger impact to help Spain advance to the final four.
AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo will start in the No. 10 role where he thrived in the 2024 Euros.
LW: Nico Williams—Williams scored his fifth goal for Spain in the first leg.
ST: Ayoze Pérez—The Villarreal striker will lead the line looking for his third goal in his fifth appearance for La Roja.