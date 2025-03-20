Netherlands 2–2 Spain: Player Ratings as Mikel Merino Scores Stoppage Time Equalizer for Spain
In a high-quality game between two of the top teams in Europe, the Netherlands and Spain drew 2–2 in the first leg of their UEFA Nations League quarterfinals matchup.
Spain started the game strong and opened the scoring nine minutes into the match. A mistake by Jorrel Hato playing out from the back saw Lamine Yamal pass to Álvaro Morata inside the box for the captain to set-up Nico Williams, who turned away from Lutsharel Geertruida to fire the visitors in front.
After Spain's opener, the Netherlands found their footing and began controlling proceedings. Finally, after a brilliant play from Jeremie Frimpong, a rebound fell to Justin Kluivert, who found a free Cody Gakpo. The Liverpool forward belted a near-post strike to bring the hosts level. Though the Dutch kept their foot on the gas, the game went tied into halftime.
Immediately out of the tunnel, Tijjani Reijnders and Frimpong linked-up to carve open the Spanish defense, with the AC Milan midfielder firing the Netherlands into the lead with a perfect finish into the far post.
Hato continued his nightmare of a game with a nasty tackle on Robin Le Normand that left the Netherlands with 10 men for the final minutes of the match. Luis de la Fuente's men capitalized on their extra-man advantage when Arsenal's Mikel Merino pounced on a rebound and tapped in the equalizer in stoppage time.
Spain will feel lucky to escape with the tie level while the Netherlands will be disappointed not to come away with the win after outplaying the European champions for the majority of the game. Now, it's all to play for in the return leg on Sunday at the Estadio Mestalla.
Player ratings from the match below.
Netherlands Player Ratings vs. Spain (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Bart Verbruggen
6.1/20
RB: Lutsharel Geertruida
5.9/10
CB: Jan Paul van Hecke
7.1/10
CB: Virgil van Dijk
6.4/10
LB: Jorrel Hato
4.4/10
CM: Tijjani Reijnders
7.9/10
CM: Frenkie de Jong
7.2/10
RW: Jeremie Frimpong
8.3/10
AM: Justin Kluivert
7.3/10
LW: Cody Gakpo
7.8/10
ST: Memphis Depay
7.2/10
SUB: Teun Koopmeiners (74' for De Jong)
6.1/10
SUB: Xavi Simmons (74' for Kluivert)
5.9/10
SUB: Matthijs de Ligt (84' for Depay)
N/A
SUB: Mats Wieffer (90' for Reijnders)
N/A
Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Netherlands (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Unai Simón
6.4/10
RB: Pedro Porro
6.7/10
CB: Robin Le Normand
6.8/10
CB: Pau Cubarsí
6.3/10
LB: Marc Cucurella
7.4/10
CM: Pedri
7.3/10
CM: Martín Zubimendi
7.5/10
CM: Fabián Ruiz
7.2/10
RW: Lamine Yamal
6.9/10
LW: Nico Williams
8/10
ST: Álvaro Morata
6.2/10
SUB: Dean Huijsen (41' for Cubarsí)
7.2/10
SUB: Dani Olmo (66' for Pedri)
6.3/10
SUB: Mikel Oyarzabal (66' for Yamal)
6/10
SUB: Ayoze Pérez (66' for Morata)
6.3/10
SUB: Mikel Merino (84' for Ruiz)
N/A