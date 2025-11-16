Spain’s Top 10 Goalscorers of All Time: Barcelona Star Joins Storied List
Spain is one of the greatest soccer nations in the planet, home to some of the best players ever and a country that boasts a top 10 goalscorers list full of legends of the game.
La Roja fielded strong teams throughout their history, but silverware evaded Spain for the majority of the 20th century—barring the 1964 Euros. Then came the turn of the century and Spain became synonymous with titles.
There isn’t a single national team in the world more successful than Spain in the 21st century. Since 2008, La Roja have won their maiden FIFA World Cup and three European Championship titles. Only Germany have won as many as Spain’s Euros titles in history.
Although Spain are often most associated with some of the greatest midfield maestros that have ever lived, they also developed some incredible goalscorers, including Ferran Torres, who joined the list of icons during the November international break.
Here’s a full breakdown of Spain’s top 10 goalscorers of all time.
Top 10 Goalscorers in Spain National Team History
Rank
Player
Goals
Appearances
1.
David Villa
59
98
2.
Raúl
44
102
3.
Fernando Torres
38
110
4.
Álvaro Morata
37
87
5.
David Silva
35
125
6.
Fernando Hierro
29
89
7.
Fernando Morientes
27
47
8.
Emilio Butragueño
26
69
T9.
Alfredo di Stefano
23
31
T9.
Ferran Torres
23
52
T9.
Sergio Ramos
23
180
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that David Villa, the man that led the line for much of Spain’s golden era between 2008 to 2012, tops the list. “El Guaje” scored 59 total goals with La Roja and commanded Spain’s attack on the road to winning the 2010 World Cup; the forward finished the tournament tied for the Golden Boot award with five goals.
Villa was also the top scorer in the 2008 Euros with four, helping Spain end a 44-year trophyless drought.
Real Madrid legend Raúl is second on the list with 44 goals. He’s the only other player aside Villa to eclipse the 40-goal mark with La Roja. Although silverware evaded him during his international career, he won plenty at the club level and he’s Real Madrid’s top Spanish goalscorer of all time.
Fernando Torres completes the podium with 38 goals. Torres played second-fiddle to Villa for much of his career with Spain, but the former Liverpool star did score the winner for Spain in the 2008 Euros final and then bagged a brace in the 2012 final to win the tournament’s Golden Boot award.
Spain’s captain in their most recent European title is fourth on the list: Alvaro Morata. The Real Madrid academy graduate has had a rollercoaster of a career. Still, his 37 goals for Spain are the fourth most ever.
David Silva completes the top five and is the first non-striker on the list. The silky smooth playmaker already lauded as a Manchester City legend often played in the No. 10 role or as a false nine with La Roja, leading to 35 international goals.
A trio of Real Madrid legends in Fernando Hierro, Fernando Morientes and Emilio Butragueño come next. Hierro and Morientes were brilliant in the 2002 World Cup, despite Spain’s quarterfinal exit at the hands of hosts South Korea in one of the most controversial games in World Cup folklore.
Three players are tied for the final spot on the list with 23 goals. In Spain’s victory against Georgia to essentially clinch a spot in the 2026 World Cup, Barcelona’s Ferran Torres scored in his 52nd appearance to enter his name on the list. The often underrated forward is still only 25 and has a strong chance to keep climbing in the rankings.
Torres is tied on the list with two Real Madrid icons. Alfredo Di Stéfano played with three national teams during his illustrious career, but his best performances came in his 31 caps for Spain.
Then there’s the legendary Sergio Ramos. Despite being regarded as one of the greatest defenders in history, the Spaniard's knack for goal is a well-documented aspect of his game that was showcased plenty of times in his 180 games donning Spain’s shirt.