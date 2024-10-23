Top 20 Goalscorers in Real Madrid History
Real Madrid's best goalscorers set records, won titles and etched their names in Los Blancos' illustrious history books.
A club does not win 36 La Liga titles, 15 Champions League titles and 20 Copa del Rey titles without lethal forwards leading the line throughout the years. From Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to Raúl and Alfredo Di Stéfano, some of the most talented players in the sport's history represented Real Madrid and delivered goals when it mattered most.
The record-setting goal totals from Los Blancos' greatest players are so high that not even Vinícius Júnior can crack the top 20. In fact, not a single player from Real Madrid's current roster is among the club's all-time leading goalscorers.
Let's take a look at Real Madrid's top 20 goalscorers.
Rank
Player
Goals
Matches
1
Cristiano Ronaldo
450
438
2
Karim Benzema
354
648
3
Raúl
323
741
4
Alfredo Di Stéfano
308
396
5
Santillana
290
645
6
Ferenc Puskás
242
262
7
Hugo Sánchez
208
282
8
Paco Gento
182
600
9
Pirri
172
561
10
Emilio Butragueño
171
463
11
Amancio
155
471
12
Míchel
130
559
13
Fernando Hierro
127
601
14
Pahiño
125
143
15
Juanito
121
401
16
Gonzalo Higuaín
121
264
17
Gareth Bale
106
258
18
Ronaldo Nazário
104
177
19
Luis Molowny
104
198
20
Sergio Ramos
101
671
Unsurprisingly, Ronaldo headlines the club's impressive list of goalscorers. With 450 goals, the Portugal captain will remain Real Madrid's best forward for years to come. Ronaldo is also the Champions League all-time leading goalscorer with 140 goals, though his total comes from his time at Manchester United and Juventus as well as Real Madrid.
Beyond Ronaldo, Benzema, Raúl and Di Stéfano are the only players to score more than 300 goals for Los Blancos. Benzema took home the 2022 Ballon d'Or after scoring 15 goals in Real Madrid's 2021–22 Champions League-winning campaign.
Raúl, who trails the Frenchman by 31 goals, made 741 appearances for Los Blancos, the most in club history. Sergio Ramos is the player with the second-most caps (671) among the top goalscorers and just cracked the century mark before he parted ways with the club in 2021.
Four-time Pichichi Trophy winners Ferenc Puskás and Hugo Sánchez, along with Santillana, are the three players whose goal tally stops in the 200s.
The latter half of the list all managed to find the back of the net over 100 times for Real Madrid. Even Gareth Bale, who missed huge chunks of time due to various injuries, buried 106 goals for Los Blancos.