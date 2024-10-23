SI

Top 20 Goalscorers in Real Madrid History

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 450 goals for Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Karim Benzema (right) are Real Madrid's all-time leading goalscorers.
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Karim Benzema (right) are Real Madrid's all-time leading goalscorers. / IMAGO/Guillermo Martinez
Real Madrid's best goalscorers set records, won titles and etched their names in Los Blancos' illustrious history books.

A club does not win 36 La Liga titles, 15 Champions League titles and 20 Copa del Rey titles without lethal forwards leading the line throughout the years. From Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to Raúl and Alfredo Di Stéfano, some of the most talented players in the sport's history represented Real Madrid and delivered goals when it mattered most.

The record-setting goal totals from Los Blancos' greatest players are so high that not even Vinícius Júnior can crack the top 20. In fact, not a single player from Real Madrid's current roster is among the club's all-time leading goalscorers.

Let's take a look at Real Madrid's top 20 goalscorers.

Top 20 Goalscorers in Real Madrid History

Rank

Player

Goals

Matches

1

Cristiano Ronaldo

450

438

2

Karim Benzema

354

648

3

Raúl

323

741

4

Alfredo Di Stéfano

308

396

5

Santillana

290

645

6

Ferenc Puskás

242

262

7

Hugo Sánchez

208

282

8

Paco Gento

182

600

9

Pirri

172

561

10

Emilio Butragueño

171

463

11

Amancio

155

471

12

Míchel

130

559

13

Fernando Hierro

127

601

14

Pahiño

125

143

15

Juanito

121

401

16

Gonzalo Higuaín

121

264

17

Gareth Bale

106

258

18

Ronaldo Nazário

104

177

19

Luis Molowny

104

198

20

Sergio Ramos

101

671

Unsurprisingly, Ronaldo headlines the club's impressive list of goalscorers. With 450 goals, the Portugal captain will remain Real Madrid's best forward for years to come. Ronaldo is also the Champions League all-time leading goalscorer with 140 goals, though his total comes from his time at Manchester United and Juventus as well as Real Madrid.

Beyond Ronaldo, Benzema, Raúl and Di Stéfano are the only players to score more than 300 goals for Los Blancos. Benzema took home the 2022 Ballon d'Or after scoring 15 goals in Real Madrid's 2021–22 Champions League-winning campaign.

Raúl, who trails the Frenchman by 31 goals, made 741 appearances for Los Blancos, the most in club history. Sergio Ramos is the player with the second-most caps (671) among the top goalscorers and just cracked the century mark before he parted ways with the club in 2021.

Four-time Pichichi Trophy winners Ferenc Puskás and Hugo Sánchez, along with Santillana, are the three players whose goal tally stops in the 200s.

The latter half of the list all managed to find the back of the net over 100 times for Real Madrid. Even Gareth Bale, who missed huge chunks of time due to various injuries, buried 106 goals for Los Blancos.

