Spain President’s Verdict on El Clasico Altercation Between Dani Carvajal, Lamine Yamal
Dani Carvajal and Lamine Yamal got into a heated argument during the recent El Clásico, but Spanish Soccer Federation president Rafael Louzán doesn’t anticipate the problem to linger.
Carvajal appeared to gesture and tell Yamal that he “talked too much” after Real Madrid defeated Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu. The star teenager replied and the exchange was the spark that ignited a heated scuffle at the end of one of the most intense El Clásicos in recent memory.
Having two key players in Luis de la Fuente’s Spain seemingly at odds with each other is far from ideal for La Roja. However, Louzán confidently told El Partidazo de COPE that he doesn’t expect the issue to escalate and affect Spain’s camp.
“I don’t like mess, I’m a conciliatory person,” Louzán said. “It was a heated moment during the game, it’s a high-voltage match and I think it’ll stay there [Carvajal and Yamal’s issue]. There’s nothing else.”
“They’re two players we need very much, they’re two icons of Spanish and world soccer and for that reason, it won’t go any further.”
Luis de la Fuente’s Stance on Carvajal, Yamal Altercation
The fear in Spain is that a rift between Real Madrid and Barcelona players can have a negative impact in the national team dressing room, much like the height of the Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola rivalry.
Louzán admitted that he’s yet to speak with Spain manager Luis de la Fuente about the subject, but they’ll be together soon and address the matter.
Still, El Desmarque reports the manager has already been in contact with both players following El Clásico to calm things down and check in on the Real Madrid right back after it was revealed he could potentially miss the rest of 2025 with a knee injury.
Carvajal and Yamal were key contributors to Spain’s 2024 UEFA Euros championship and are expected to be part of La Roja’s squad that’ll aim to make a similar run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.