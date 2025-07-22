Spain vs. Germany: How to Watch Women's Euro Semifinals, TV, Preview
Spain will take on Germany in a mouthwatering Women's Euro 2025 semifinal in Geneva on Wednesday. A place in the final is on the line, but the matchup is being billed as a meeting between the past and future queens of women's soccer.
Spain is the reigning World Cup champion and the tournament favorite. Germany is the record eight-time European champion, and also has two World Cups of its own.
While Spain has dominated women's soccer over the last couple of years, La Roja have never beaten Germany in their history. So, to win a first women's European title, Spain will have to defeat the continent's most storied winner.
There is also a revenge narrative surrounding Spain after it was defeated 1–0 by Germany in the bronze medal match at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Germany holds a 5-0-3 record all-time against Spain.
Germany comes into the semifinal bruised, but riding the wave of a momentous penalty shootout win over France, where the Germans played 107 minutes with 10 players. Gotham FC goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger's phenomenal saves for Germany in that match have raised her profile to being a contender for player of the tournament.
Meanwhile, Spain has scored more goals (16) than any other nation at Women's Euro 2025 and has a litany of elite forwards and midfielders that have looked unstoppable. In particular, the midfield trio of Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmatí and Patri Guijarro is the crème de la crème.
La Roja has yet to truly be tested at the tournament, but Germany will not go down without a fight.
What time does Spain vs. Germany kick off?
- Location: Zurich, Switzerland
- Stadium: Stadion Letzigrund
- Date: Wednesday, July 23
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / noon PT / 8 p.m. BST
How to watch Spain vs. Germany on TV
Country
TV Channel/Stream
United States
FOX / VIX
United Kingdom
BBC ONE / iPlayer
Canada
TSN
Mexico
ESPN / Disney+
Spain team news
Starting centerback Laia Aleixandri will miss the semifinal against Germany due to yellow card accumulation. She will serve a one-match suspension and will be available again in the final, should Spain advance. María Méndez is the likely replacement.
Head coach Montse Tomé shouldn't have any other selection headaches and will be expected to roll out the same team that took care of Switzerland 2–0 in the quarterfinals. Center forward Esther González is leading the tournament in goals with four.
Spain predicted lineup vs. Germany
Spain (4-3-3): Cata Coll; Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, María Méndez, Olga Carmona; Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas; Clàudia Pina, Esther González, Mariona Caldentey
Germany predicted lineup vs. Spain
Head coach Christian Wück has a lot to think about when it comes to naming his starting XI. Kathrin Hendrich is serving a suspension for a red card against France, while Sjoeke Nüsken will also miss the semifinal due to yellow card accumulation.
Beyond the two suspended players, Germany is also missing captain Giulia Gwinn, due to a knee injury suffered in the opening game, and Sarai Linder, who picked up an ankle injury against France. "That hurts us, but we will find solutions," Wück told the media on Tuesday.
Germany played an incredibly defensive lineup against France and could look to do the same against Spain. Giovanna Hoffmann was a surprise starter ahead of Lea Schüller in the quarterfinal, but her physicality proved vital to their victory. Wück could once again trust his most physical set of players.
Germany (4-1-4-1): Ann-Katrin Berger; Sophia Kleinherne, Rebecca Knaak, Janina Minge, Carlotta Wamser; Elisa Senß; Klara Bühl, Linda Dallmann, Sydney Lohmann, Jule Brand; Giovanna Hoffmann