Spain vs. Italy: How to Watch, Preview and Lineups
Spain is set to close out its Women’s Euro 2025 group stage against Italy on Friday. The two nations currently sit in first and second place in Group B, respectively.
After a 5–0 win over Portugal and a 6–2 win over Belgium, Spain is already guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals but will need at least a draw to lock in the top seed.
Italy is undefeated after a 1–0 win over Belgium and a 1–1 draw with Portugal in its opening matches. If Italy beats Spain, it will leapfrog the reigning World Cup champions and finish atop Group C. A draw will be enough for Italy to guarantee a spot in the quarterfinals.
Should Italy lose to Spain, the door will open for Portugal to seal second place in Group B. But for that to happen, Portugal would need to beat Belgium and hope for a five-goal swing between its winning result over Belgium and Italy’s hypothetical defeat to Spain.
After two incredibly confident and high-scoring wins, the Spanish are the team to beat at Women’s Euro 2025. Never say never, but this will certainly be a tall task for the Italians. However, Italy did win the last meeting between these two nations 3-2 in December 2023
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the final clash in Group B at Women's Euro 2025.
What time does Spain vs. Italy kick off?
- Location: Bern, Switzerland
- Stadium: Stadion Wankdorf
- Date: Friday, July 11
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / noon PT / 8 p.m. BST
How to watch Spain vs. Italy on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
FOX / VIX
United Kingdom
BBC ONE / BBC iPlayer
Canada
TSN
Mexico
ESPN / Disney+
Spain team news
Reigning Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmatí is back in contention after being hospitalized with viral meningitis in the lead up to Euro 2025.
Bonmatí has yet to start a match at this tournament but has come off the bench in both of Spain’s opening matches (for 10 minutes against Portugal and 45 minutes against Italy). Head coach Montse Tomé may wait another game before giving her the start, while teenager Vicky López has been brilliant in her place.
Another switch to watch is goalkeeper Adriana Nanclares, who could be replaced by Cata Coll. While Nanclares has started the past two matches, Coll is the preferred first-choice goalkeeper. A bout of tonsillitis sidelined Coll for the opening fixtures.
With Spain only needing a draw to guarantee the top seed in Group B, Tomé may look to rotate to keep her players fresh and ready for the quarterfinals.
One more thing to keep in mind is that Laia Aleixandri and Ona Batlle will be suspended for one match if they receive a yellow card against Italy. Another reason for Tomé to experiment.
Spain predicted lineup vs. Italy
Spain (4-3-3): Esther Sullastres; Ona Batlle, María Méndez, Laia Aleixandri, Olga Carmona; Patri Guijarro, Mariona Caldentey, Alexia Putellas; Clàudia Pina, Esther González, Salma Paralluelo
Italy team news
There are no new injury concerns at this time for head coach Andrea Soncin. The only potential consideration will be due to the firepower available to Spain. A more defensive starting XI could be on the cards to avoid an offensive onslaught.
Italy has four players who need to avoid picking up a suspension due to yellow card accumulation. Sofia Cantore, Lucia Di Guglielmo, Manuela Giugliano and Martina Lenzini are all one yellow card away from missing the quarterfinals.
Italy predicted lineup vs. Spain
Portugal (3-5-2): Patrícia Morais; Ana Seiça, Carole Costa, Ana Borges; Joana Marchão, Fátima Pinto, Andreia Jacinto, Andreia Faria, Catarina Amado; Ana Dias, Dolores Silva