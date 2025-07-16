Spanish Government Weighs in on Lamine Yamal Dwarfism Row
The clamor surrounding Lamine Yamal’s controversial birthday party continues to grow, with the Spanish government now getting involved.
A disability rights group accused the Barcelona star of hiring people with dwarfism “solely for entertainment and promotional activities” for a private party to celebrate turning 18 last weekend.
This would be in violation of Spain’s General Law on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities which expressly prohibits “shows or recreational activities in which people with disabilities or other circumstances are used to provoke mockery, ridicule or derision from the public in a manner contrary to the respect due to human dignity”.
There was talk that Spain’s Ministry of Social Rights were prepared to investigate this alleged offence and now the Higher Sports Council (CSD), the highest sporting body in the Spanish government, have weighed in on the controversy. CSD president José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes told Marca that a formal complaint is being considered.
“The message that athletes project must always be positive; we repeat this constantly. Sport is linked to values and respect. I think we must continue working in that direction,” he reasoned.
“It’s true that the Ministry of Social Rights has taken an initiative that has to do with the defense of fundamental rights and the protection of vulnerable groups. I think that makes sense.
“In the end, freedom must always be well reconciled with respect for others, and especially for people who are particularly vulnerable or groups who are particularly vulnerable. I believe the Government has been attentive to that.”
As much as Rodríguez Uribes was keen to stress the importance of avoiding discrimination in all walks of life, he balanced the outrage which this news has caused.
“Also [we need to proceed] without over-dramatizing,” he warned. “Without stigmatizing anyone. Nor the player. I think we have to do a task there. Let’s think that Lamine is also a very young boy. I think we have to make an educational, training effort.”
One of the performers went on Spanish radio to defend Yamal in the aftermath of these reports. The Spain international is yet to address the topic publicly but has had one of his murals around Barcelona vandalized recently.