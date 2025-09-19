SI

Supercomputer Predicts Goalscorer for Every Premier League Game: Matchday 5

The Merseyside derby, Man Utd vs. Chelsea and Arsenal’s clash with Man City are all ripe with potential scorers.

Mohamed Salah (left), Erling Haaland (centre) and Viktor Gyökeres (right) all lead their team for goals this season.
Mohamed Salah (left), Erling Haaland (centre) and Viktor Gyökeres (right) all lead their team for goals this season. / Marc Atkins/Crystal Pix/MB Media/Visionhaus/Getty Images

The 1954 World Cup-winning German manager Sepp Herberger repeatedly leaned upon the simple line: “The ball is round.”

Those four words capture the myriad of intricacies which litter this wonderful and devilishly unpredictable game. There is always going to be an inherent sense of randomness involved in a sport played with a round ball exclusively controlled by an instrument as blunt as the human foot.

The shape of the ball has not changed in the seven decades since Herberger’s peak, but the sophistication of analysis predicting what could happen to that slippery orb has certainly improved.

Drawing upon an unrivalled wealth of historical data, Opta have created a hub of player-specific predictions for each game across the upcoming round of Premier League fixtures. Everything from the number of shots to the likelihood of a yellow card is tallied, as well as the most important aspect of the sport: who is going to score.

Premier League Matchday 5

  1. Liverpool vs. Everton
  2. Brighton vs. Tottenham
  3. Burnley vs. Nottingham Forest
  4. West Ham vs. Crystal Palace
  5. Wolves vs. Leeds
  6. Man Utd vs. Chelsea
  7. Fulham vs. Brentford
  8. Bournemouth vs. Newcastle
  9. Sunderland vs. Aston Villa
  10. Arsenal vs. Man City

* Only senior players likely to start have been included.

Liverpool vs. Everton

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah has five goal involvements through six games so far this season. / Marc Atkins/Getty Images

No computer has to be that super to churn out the opinion that Mohamed Salah is likely to score against Everton. Liverpool’s talisman boasts eight goals from 13 Merseyside derbies, a haul only four players in the 131-year history of the fixture can better.

As Arne Slot pointed out heading into the Saturday lunchtime kickoff, Salah has made a habit of scoring this season despite not playing very well. In an ominous sign for Everton, the Egypt international found the net in a far more well-rounded display against Atlético Madrid in midweek.

Intriguingly, Hugo Ekitiké is deemed to be slightly more likely to score on Saturday than record-signing Alexander Isak. All predictions are made on the assumption that a player has started the fixture in question but considering Isak was given his first 60 minutes of the season on Wednesday night, Slot may very well give Ekitiké the nod at Anfield.

Everton’s most likely goalscorer is Beto, although any goal for the visitors this weekend would be a bonus for David Moyes. The Scottish boss hasn’t seen one of his Everton players find the net in a Premier League fixture at Anfield since Jermaine Beckford nabbed one in January 2011.

Most Likely Scorers

Team

Predicted Goals

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

0.65

Hugo Ekitiké

Liverpool

0.61

Alexander Isak

Liverpool

0.60

Cody Gakpo

Liverpool

0.43

Florian Wirtz

Liverpool

0.32

Brighton vs. Tottenham

Tottenham have been solid if unspectacular going forward thus far under Thomas Frank. Unless Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen fancies throwing the ball in his own net like Villarreal’s hapless Luiz Júnior, the Seagulls appear to boast the most likely scorers. A strike for former Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck would offer an added layer of pain to the travelling Spurs fanbase.

Most Likely Scorers

Team

Predicted Goals

Danny Welbeck

Brighton

0.37

Georginio Rutter

Brighton

0.30

Richarlison

Tottenham

0.29

Randal Kolo Muani

Tottenham

0.24

Brajan Gruda

Brighton

0.24

Burnley vs. Nottingham Forest

One figure stands out above the rest in this clash at Turf Moor. Chris Wood’s impressive goal record may fly under the radar for most, but Opta’s supercomputer is clearly a fan. Burnley will be well aware of the threat posed by a player who amassed 49 Premier League goals in 144 appearances for the Clarets.

Most Likely Scorers

Team

Predicted Goals

Chris Wood

Nottingham Forest

0.40

Lyle Foster

Burnley

0.27

Jaidon Anthony

Burnley

0.26

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Nottingham Forest

0.17

Morgan Gibbs-White

Nottingham Forest

0.16

West Ham vs. Crystal Palace

The season is barely four weeks old but Jean-Philippe Mateta has already manager to score in three different competitions. Another goal in the Premier League could be on the cards for the figure who haunts the nightmares of corner flags up and down the country.

Most Likely Scorers

Team

Predicted Goals

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Crystal Palace

0.41

Callum Wilson

West Ham

0.27

Niclas Füllkrug

West Ham

0.27

Jarrod Bowen

West Ham

0.25

Yeremy Pino

Crystal Palace

0.23

Wolves vs. Leeds

This is a question of who is most likely to score, rather than a guarantee of any goals. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United have mustered just three between them across six games this term—as many as Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo has managed on his own. Should the net be rippled at some point on Saturday afternoon at Molineux, Leeds’ Lukas Nmecha is deemed as likely a goalscorer as any of Wolves’ underwhelming forward options.

Most Likely Scorers

Team

Predicted Goals

Lukas Nmecha

Leeds

0.22

Hwang Hee-chan

Wolves

0.22

Jhon Arias

Wolves

0.20

Marshall Munetsi

Wolves

0.20

Noah Okafor

Leeds

0.17

Man Utd vs. Chelsea

Benjamin Sesko
Benjamin Šeško is yet to score a Premier League goal. / James Gill-Danehouse/Getty Images

Somehow, Manchester United have conspired to rack up the most shots of any Premier League team this season. Yet, all those efforts have produced just two goals—one of which was a Bruno Fernandes penalty. As Ruben Amorim lamented: “We need to be more clinical.”

Despite that insightful takeaway, Amorim struck a largely positive tone ahead of Chelsea’s visit to Old Trafford on Saturday. Opta’s supercomputer appears to be similarly upbeat when it comes to the chances of Benjamin Šeško scoring his first goal for the club.

Cole Palmer, who grew up as a Manchester United fan, has been tipped to add to his impressive tally of four goals in five games against the Red Devils, while his teammates João Pedro and Estêvão could also get on the scoresheet.

Most Likely Scorers

Team

Predicted Goals

Benjamin Šeško

Man Utd

0.37

Cole Palmer

Chelsea

0.35

João Pedro

Chelsea

0.34

Bryan Mbeumo

Man Utd

0.29

Estêvão

Chelsea

0.27

Fulham vs. Brentford

Fulham’s only Premier League win of the season came courtesy of an outrageous own goal from Leeds United’s Gabriel Gudmundsson, who headed the ball past his own keeper last weekend with such confidence it appeared completely intentional on first glance. If Rodrigo Muniz or Raúl Jiménez offer even a fraction of the same aerial competency at Craven Cottage this Saturday night, they too could find the net.

Most Likely Scorers

Team

Predicted Goals

Rodrigo Muniz

Fulham

0.39

Raúl Jiménez

Fulham

0.36

Kevin Schade

Brentford

0.28

Igor Thiago

Brentford

0.26

Dango Ouattara

Brentford

0.24

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle

Five of the six Premier League goals Bournemouth have scored this season have either been plundered or created by Antoine Semenyo. Another on the south coast this weekend would hardly be a surprise.

Most Likely Scorers

Team

Predicted Goals

Evanilson

Bournemouth

0.48

Antoine Semenyo

Bournemouth

0.32

Nick Woltemade

Newcastle

0.25

Harvey Barnes

Newcastle

0.25

Marcus Tavernier

Bournemouth

0.19

Sunderland vs. Aston Villa

Harvey Elliott ended Aston Villa’s 400-minute wait for a goal this season in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night and could potentially find the net in the Premier League this weekend as well. Last season’s top scorer Ollie Watkins is a better bet, but given Villa’s desperate struggles in front of goal, one of Sunderland’s contingent may prove to be a wiser option.

Most Likely Scorers

Team

Predicted Goals

Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa

0.39

Wilson Isidor

Sunderland

0.34

Brian Brobbey

Sunderland

0.24

Harvey Elliott

Aston Villa

0.24

Morgan Rogers

Aston Villa

0.20

Arsenal vs. Man City

Erling Haaland celebrating.
Erling Haaland nabbed a brace for Manchester City last Sunday. / Michael Regan/Getty Images

It would almost be a surprise at this point if Erling Haaland didn’t score. The ruthless finisher chasing down records set by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo boasts 12 goals in seven outings for club and country this season.

Viktor Gyökeres was one of the few figures to actually outscore Haaland last term at Sporting CP and may add to his haul of three home goals against City this weekend. Aside from those two obvious contenders, Phil Foden has emerged as a viable scorer once again after back-to-back impressive outings in the last week.

Most Likely Scorers

Team

Predicted Goals

Erling Haaland

Man City

0.62

Viktor Gyökeres

Arsenal

0.58

Ethan Nwaneri

Arsenal

0.24

Jérémy Doku

Man City

0.23

Phil Foden

Man City

0.23

