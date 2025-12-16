Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich Face New Threat in Marc Guehi Pursuit—Report
Liverpool are not the only club pursuing Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi as his contract winds down, with Manchester City now reported to be “closely” monitoring the England defender.
Guéhi was very nearly a Liverpool player already, with a proposed switch to Anfield only collapsing in the final hours of the summer transfer window when Palace pulled the plug. The Eagles had run out of time to recruit a replacement and felt it better to keep Guéhi, despite the threat of free agency.
Plenty of onlookers have suggested the 25-year-old would have been the missing piece for Liverpool, with Ibrahima Konaté’s form falling off a cliff and Virgil van Dijk not faring much better.
It was expected that Liverpool would return for Guéhi, valued at £35 million ($47 million) in August, either attempting to negotiate a cheap deal in January or waiting until his Palace contract ends this coming summer. But it may no longer be as straightforward as picking up where they left off.
Bayern Munich have teased interest in Guéhi as it is, making a habit of recruiting English or Premier League-based players in recent years; namely, Harry Kane, Eric Dier, Michael Olise.
Real Madrid, who are thought to have halted their pursuit of Konaté, are also believed to be interested. However, a report from Spain last month noted financial challenges due expected high salary demands.
The Times now writes that Guéhi is now a “leading target” for Manchester City as well.
Former City sporting director Txiki Begiristain, replaced by Hugo Viana earlier in 2025, is credited with first putting Guéhi on City’s transfer radar. But that interest is said to remain and now “would appear to be perfectly timed” at a critical moment in an ongoing squad rebuild.
Man City’s Centre Back Depth Set for Major Changes
Pep Guardiola’s strongest centre back pairing this season has been Rúben Dias and Joško Gvardiol, with the latter moving inside from previously starring at left back. Abdukodir Khusanov joined from Lens in a £33.8 million only 11 months ago and will play for Uzbekistan at the 2026 World Cup. Yet City lack any further reliable long-term depth at the heart of their defence.
Vitor Reis, also signed last January in a similarly expensive deal, is still a teenager on loan with partner club Girona, who are struggling in La Liga’s relegation zone. It could be some time before the Brazilian youngster is sufficiently ready for a role in City’s first team.
John Stones is currently nursing another injury setback, a problem with his thigh that, although minor, is another reminder of the England international’s fragility. Fully fit there are few better, but Stones hasn’t played more than 24 Premier League games in a single season since his debut year with the club in 2016–17—even then, it only got up to 27. He’s also going to be 32 in May.
Nathan Aké turns 31 in February and hasn’t started in the Premier League since October.
Stones is out of contract at the end of this season, while Aké’s deal runs until the summer of 2027.
Manuel Akanji, 31 on his next birthday, also remains a City player, but only for the time being. A £15 million permanent deal was reportedly agreed with Galatasaray in August. The Switzerland international resisted, but wound up joining Inter on loan shortly afterwards. That arrangement with the Serie A giants is thought to include a very affordable £13 million option to buy.