Swansea vs. Man City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Man City travel to South Wales for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie.

James Cormack

Pep Guardiola’s Man City visit Swansea for the first time since 2021.
Pep Guardiola’s Man City visit Swansea for the first time since 2021. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester City’s Carabao Cup journey continues on the road in the fourth round, as they visit Swansea City on Wednesday night.

The Cityzens have met the Welsh side twice since they were relegated from the Premier League in 2018, winning 3–2 and 3–1 in a pair of competitive FA Cup ties. City are unbeaten in 15 against their upcoming opponents, last tasting defeat in this fixture during their first Premier League title-winning campaign back in 2011–12.

Since dropping down to the second tier, Swansea haven’t threatened a return to the top-flight, and they sit 13th in the Championship through 12 games in 2025–26. Another mid-table finish is projected, but perhaps Alan Sheehan’s side will be able to stage a magical cup run, having fought back from 2–0 to beat Nottingham Forest 3–2 in the third round of this competition.

Pep Guardiola’s side, meanwhile, cruised to a 2–0 win at Huddersfield Town to set up this tie, but they did have their nine-game unbeaten run snapped at the weekend, as they lost again at Villa Park. Questions continue to linger about City’s capacity to compete for the league title this season.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to this Carabao Cup clash.

What Time Does Swansea vs. Man City Kick Off?

  • Location: Swansea, Wales
  • Stadium: Swansea.com Stadium
  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 29
  • Kick-off Time: 7.45 p.m. GMT / 3.45 p.m. ET / 12.45 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Jarred Gillett

Swansea vs. Man City Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Swansea: 0 wins
  • Man City: 5 wins
  • Draws: 0
  • Last meeting: Swansea 1–3 Man City (February 10, 2021) - FA Cup

Current Form (All Competitions)

Swansea

Man City

Swansea 2–1 Norwich - 25/10/25

Aston Villa 1–0 Man City - 26/10/25

Swansea 0–1 QPR - 22/10/25

Villarreal 0–2 Man City - 21/10/25

Southampton 0–0 Swansea - 18/10/25

Man City 2–0 Everton - 18/10/25

Swansea 1–3 Leicester - 04/10/25

Brentford 0–1 Man City - 04/10/25

Blackburn 1–2 Swansea - 30/09/25

Monaco 2–2 Man City - 01/10/25

How to Watch Swansea vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video

United Kingdom

Sky Sports+

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

Swansea Team News

Adam Idah
Irish international Adam Idah could lead Swansea’s attack. / Athena Pictures/Getty Images

The Swans are in pretty good shape heading into this cup tie, and they will welcome back teenager Malick Yalcouyé to their matchday squad on Wednesday after he missed the 2–1 win over Norwich City through suspension.

However, the hosts are still without Ricardo Santos due to a knee injury.

If changes are made from Saturday’s team, expect Irish international Adam Idah to lead the line, Burnley loanee Manuel Benson to support the attack and Chelsea youngster Ishé Samuels-Smith to come in at left-back.

Swansea Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Swansea City
Swansea’s squad is in good shape. / FotMob

Swansea predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Fisher; Key, Casey, Burgess, Samuels-Smith; Franco, Galbraith; Benson, Yalcouyé, Eom; Idah.

Man City Team News

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland will be rested on Wednesday night. / Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Erling Haaland picked up a knock in Sunday’s defeat at Aston Villa, and Guardiola has confirmed his star striker will be rested on Wednesday night. However, there’s hope he’ll be back in action against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Rodri is "getting better" but not yet ready to make his return and Abdukodir Khusanov is also still out for the away side.

Kalvin Phillips is expected to travel with the Cityzens but not start, with Nico González likely to return to the base of City’s midfield.

Rayan Aït-Nouri is poised to make his first appearance since August, and there should be starts for Omar Marmoush, James Trafford and Rayan Cherki on Wednesday night.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Swansea

Manchester City
Guardiola will make an array of changes from Sunday’s defeat at Villa Park. / FotMob

Man City predicted lineup vs. Swansea (4-1-4-1): Trafford; Nunes, Dias, Aké, O’Reilly; González; Savinho, Cherki, Bernardo, Doku; Marmoush.

Swansea vs. Man City Score Prediction

City were pretty stale at the weekend against a stubborn Villa side, and their overreliance on Haaland will be put to the test here, given that their leading goalscorer will sit out of this cup tie.

They coped well at League One Huddersfield in the third-round, and the recent return of sharpshooter Marmoush is a big boost. He should lead the line on Wednesday night.

Overall, while there are questions over just how good this City team is, it’d be a major surprise if they struggled at a middling Championship side in midweek. This should be a vintage cruise for the Sky Blues.

Prediction: Swansea 0–2 Man City

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

