Ten Best Football Shirts of the 2025–26 Season—Ranked
Clubs across the world have been busy fine-tuning their squads, organizing pre-season friendlies and, perhaps most importantly for some, releasing new kits for the 2025–26 campaign over the summer.
Football shirt aficionados have been rejoicing at the unveiling of new home, away and third jerseys during the summer break, with supporters eager to see what threads their club will be wearing across the term.
While not all have swept us off our feet with their fresh designs, there have been some dazzling kits dropped by a range of different manufacturers and clubs.
Here are the ten best kits for the 2025–26 season.
10. Levante Home
Levante’s classic deep red and navy blue has seldom looked so classy. On their return to La Liga, the Spanish side have unveiled a gorgeous new home jersey with the help of Macron, the underappreciated shirt manufacturer they have been partnered with since 2016.
Wide vertical stripes are elevated by a recurring diagonal design, with gold accents adorning the collar and sleeves. Levante will be aiming to make positive memories in the top flight while donning this beauty.
9. Werder Bremen Third
Hummel are ridiculously consistent when it comes to designing stunning football shirts, with Werder Bremen benefitting over the past few years. This season’s third kit is simple but elegant, combining a forest green base with eye-catching gold accents.
Marking the 60-year anniversary of Bremen’s first Bundesliga title, the shirt’s gradient design sees the dark green fade to a lighter green at the foot of the shirt, adding an extra element of flair to a sleek jersey.
8. Atalanta Away
Atalanta have ditched Joma and moved to New Balance for 2025–26, with their new manufacturers pulling out all the stops for their debut away kit with the Italian side. A white base is brought to life by black and blue stripes that fade above the Lete sponsor, which itself pops in vibrant red.
The retro club crest also stands proud on the chest, inspired by the badge used on some of Atalanta’s vintage kits. A nod to the past is a welcome sight on La Dea’s new away kit.
7. Arsenal Third
Arsenal and Adidas have produced some extraordinary kits over recent years, but this year’s third shirt is one of the strongest collaborations between the Gunners and the sportswear giants. Inspired by the 2007–08 shirt from Nike, it features a clean white base with maroon and gold trimmings.
The old school Adidas Trefoil is always a pleasure to witness, as is the retro cannon crest on this particular shirt. The open collar adds an extra level of sophistication, too.
6. AFC Wimbledon Home
AFC Wimbledon have partnered with Lotto for the 2025–26 season and are off to a flying start with their new manufacturer. The home kit is the pick of three striking kits, with a navy shirt enhanced by a neat yellow collar and the beautiful Football Manager sponsor.
Inspired by the kits made by Lotto for the old Wimbledon in the late 1990s, it blends nostalgia and modernity perfectly. They are certainly the best-dressed team in League One in 2025–26.
5. Inter Miami Third
Inter Miami unveiled their stunning ocean-inspired third shirt ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, alongside the tagline: “We don’t follow waves. We create them.” Well, few can argue against that statement when it comes to the Herons’ kit releases since their inception.
Another beautiful offering from Inter Miami has flown off the shelves, with the pink and white accents only elevating an eye-catching Adidas jersey. Lionel Messi will happily strut his stuff in this corker for the remainder of the calendar year.
4. Newcastle Third
Adidas have leant on nostalgia since teaming up with Newcastle United for the second time in 2024, and the design of the Magpies’ current third shirt is another nod to their previous 15-year collaboration between 1995 and 2010.
This one is inspired by the iconic 1997–98 away jersey, boasting the rather unusual but attractive color scheme of navy blue, orange and a hint of green. Adidas have produced some stunners for the 2025–26 season and this might just be their best work.
3. 1860 Munich
1860 Munich produced famously delightful shirts in the 1990s and Joma have designed a kit to match those iconic vintage numbers for 2025–26. The famous pale blue and white stripes catch the eye when teamed with a suave black collar and sleeve cuffs.
The German side spent five years with Nike but will not be regretting their switch to Joma, who have already produced the club’s best kit of the decade on their first attempt.
2. Venezia Away
Venezia simply never miss. The Italians followed up their prosperous partnership with Nike by pivoting to Kappa, who did a stellar job of building on the excellent foundations laid in place. Nocta took the reins in 2024 and have managed their first blockbuster release.
Venezia’s away kit for the new season has an ivory base and stands out due to the maroon shoulders and collar, as well as some tidy black, orange and green accents. It’s bound to be popular among collectors and supporters alike.
1. Lens Away
More kits are still to be announced for the 2025–26 season but Lens might have already won the fashion battle this summer with their astonishing away shirt. The French side have have worked effectively with Puma since 2021 but this is the crème de la crème.
The green and black work in perfect harmony on this striking shirt, but it’s the design within the green vertical stripes that makes this a particularly outstanding entry. It mirrors the geometric patterns found at the Place de la République in Lens—and it’s simply stunning.