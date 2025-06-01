The 30 Most Valuable Teams in World Soccer
Business experts Forbes have published their annual list of the world’s 30 most valuable soccer teams.
Forbes’s valuations are “enterprise values (equity plus net debt) based on historical transactions and the future economics of each league and each team”, and are calculated based on four key categories: matchday, broadcast, commercial and club brand. Figures are based on revenue streams and club accounts over the relevant period (2023–24 in Europe and February 2025 in North America).
Europe’s top clubs continue to dominate the rankings but there are eight Major League Soccer sides who sit among the world’s most valuable assets.
Here is a breakdown of the valuations.
30-21
Five MLS teams feature in the bottom third of the top 30 as those in the United States increase in value, with Forbes attributing such lofty valuations to a variety of factors including lower debts than in Europe, the salary cap and the lack of relegation in the country’s top flight. D.C. United, Seattle Sounders, Austin FC, New York City FC and Atlanta United all boast valuations between $785 million and $975 million.
Premier League sides flesh out the rest of the rankings between 30th and 21st, with FA Cup winners Crystal Palace trailing behind Fulham, Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa. Roma also feature as one of four Italian clubs in the list and are valued at $810 million.
Position
Club
Total Estimated Value
30.
D.C. United
$785 million (£583.2 million)
29.
Crystal Palace
$790 million (£586.9 million)
28.
Seattle Sounders
$800 million (£594.3 million)
27.
Roma
$810 million (£601.8 million)
26.
Austin FC
$825 million (£612.9 million)
25.
Fulham
$850 million (£631.5 million)
24.
Brighton & Hove Albion
$860 million (£638.9 million)
23.
New York City FC
$875 million (£650.1 million)
22.
Aston Villa
$900 million (£668.6 million)
21.
Atlanta United
$975 million (£724.4 million)
20-11
LA Galaxy, Inter Miami and LAFC are all valued above $1 billion, with the latter the most valuable at $1.5 billion. The MLS TV rights deal with Apple as well as the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and 2026 FIFA 2026 World Cup both being hosted in North America have helped boost valuations in the United States.
Premier League outfits Newcastle United and West Ham United are sat in 19th and 18th respectively, sitting below Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and the highest-valued MLS side LAFC in the rankings.
Atlético Madrid are the only Spanish side outside of Barcelona and Real Madrid that feature, while no Italian teams make the top ten with Inter, AC Milan and Juventus sat between 17th and 11th. Last year’s Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund are one of only two German teams in the top 30 and are valued at just over $2 billion.
Position
Club
Total Estimated Value
20.
LA Galaxy
$1 billion (£742.9 million)
19.
Newcastle United
$1.1 billion (£817.2 million)
18.
West Ham United
$1.125 billion (£835.8 million)
17.
Inter
$1.15 billion (£854.4 million)
16.
Inter Miami
$1.2 billion (£891.5 million)
15.
LAFC
$1.25 billion (£928.7 million)
14.
AC Milan
$1.5 billion (£1.11 billion)
13.
Atlético Madrid
$1.7 billion (£1.26 billion)
12.
Borussia Dortmund
$2.05 billion (£1.52 billion)
11.
Juventus
$2.15 billion (1.6 billion)
10-1
Premier League behemoths dominate the top ten and the division’s London giants all feature. Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are all worth over $3 billion and little separates the sides when it comes to their overall value.
2024–25 Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain are the only French team in the top 30 and sit seventh. They are valued at $4.6 billion—over $1 billion more than the aforementioned London trio. Their status as European champions will see them jump in value next year as victory over Inter secured them an extra $28 million.
Unsurprisingly, Bayern Munich lead the way for German sides and are valued at over $5 billion, while little separates Manchester City and Liverpool just above the Bavarians. Barcelona are third and are expected to be even more valuable in the coming years thanks to renovations to the Camp Nou.
Despite their woeful on-field performances over recent years, Manchester United are the world’s second most valuable club with an overall worth of $6.6 billion. Their stature and global brand has helped them retain their place as a powerhouse despite their drop in standards on the pitch.
Real Madrid are the world’s most valuable club for a fourth successive year after becoming the first side to surpass $1 billion in revenue across 2023–24. The NFL’s Dallas Cowboys are the only other sports team to have achieved the feat previously.
Position
Club
Total Estimated Value
10.
Chelsea
$3.25 billion (£2.41 billion)
9.
Tottenham Hotspur
$3.3 billion (£2.45 billion)
8.
Arsenal
$3.4 billion (£2.53 billion)
7.
Paris Saint-Germain
$4.6 billion (£3.42 billion)
6.
Bayern Munich
$5.1 billion (£3.79 billion)
5.
Manchester City
$5.3 billion (£3.94 billion)
4.
Liverpool
$5.4 billion (£4.01 billion)
3.
Barcelona
$5.65 billion (£4.2 billion)
2.
Manchester United
$6.6 billion (£4.9 billion)
1.
Real Madrid
$6.75 billion (£5.01 billion)