The Best FPL Team Names for Every Club—2025–26 Season
The Fantasy Premier League season is upon us as fans across the world begin plotting their journey to dominance.
The journey cannot begin, though, without a team name. Fantasy players trend toward pun-filled names, those akin to their favorite clubs or players and wear them like a badge of honour. It’s important to not only tick those boxes, but to also have some sense of belonging to your team name.
The off-season has brought about transfers, either between English clubs or between sides looking to import the best European talent. As such, there’s even more fun to be had with creating FPL names this time around. Plus, if you were a fan of a name relating to a manager or player but they were at a different club, perhaps you can now tap into that energy this season.
See any Tottenham fans wanting to use ThomasTheFrankEngine this season. Sorry, Brentford. Or, you just like a team name so much that you go with it even if you have no loyalties to the topic. Such is the beauty of naming your FPL team every year.
Not to mention the three promoted clubs meaning there’s bound to be some great options in relation to Sunderland’s return.
Here’s a look at some FPL team name options for the 2025–26 season.
Arsenal
- Zubi-dubi-doo, Where Are You?
- Flawless Viktor-y
- GTA: Rice City
- Machine Gun Skelly
- Cobra Kai Havertz
Aston Villa
- Stranger Mings
- Rebel Donyell
- Pau Patrol
- McGinn and Tonic
- Come Digne With Me
Bournemouth
- MacAwoniyi Cheese
- Sinisterraforming
- Justin Timevert
- Evanilsons of Anarchy
- Dango Unchained
Brentford
- Kelleher Majesty’s Secret Service
- When You Wissa-pon a Star
- Semenyo-Gabba-Gabba
Brighton and Hove Albion
- Uptown Dunk
- Gilmour Girls
- Bread and Rutter
- Gross Misconduct
- Moder On The Dancefloor
Burnley
- All Beyer Self
- Life Aquatic With Esteve Zissou
- Running Up Brownhill
- Berge King
Chelsea
- Broken Estevaos
- Reece’s Set Pieces
- Under My Cucurella
- Joao Pedro Pascal
- Ice Cold Palmer
- Sorry Nic Jackson
Crystal Palace
- Eze Come Eze Go
- Ayew Kidding Me
- Only Way is Schlupp
- Clyne of Duty
Everton
- Raiders of the Lost Tark
- Taking the Mykolenko
- The Moyes Are Back in Town
- Pickford vs. Ferrari
- Beto the Neto
Fulham
- Iwobi-Wan Kenobi
- That's So Craven
- Silva Linings
- Jedi Knight Robinson
- Smith Rowe Your Boat
Leeds United
- Struijk of Luck
- Wilfried Rice
- Farke the Bus
- The Leeds for Speed
Liverpool
- Alisson Wonderland
- Wirtz Case Scenario
- Frim-Ping-Pong
- Wirtz of Art
- DropItLikeIt’sSlot
- Szoboszlai4aWhiteGuy
Manchester City
- Super Rayan Goku
- Reijnder Games
- Just a Khusanovice
- Mumford and Edersons
- The Mighty Marmoush
Manchester United
- Ratcliffehanger
- A-Cunha Matata
- Mbeumodus Operandi
- That's Amorim
- Afternoon De Ligt
Newcastle United
- Botman Returns
- Burn in My Light
- 360 No Pope
- Howe Do I Play?
- Don't Look Back Elanga
Nottingham Forest
- Matz Selz Sea Shells
- MacAwoniyi Cheese
- Wood You Kindly?
- Ola, Como Estas?
- All Time Murillo
Sunderland
- Shred and Sunderland
- Reinildo Games
- Le Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum
Tottenham Hotspur
- Van de Ven Diagram
- Los Porro Hermanos
- Tel Me a Bedtime Story
- Ain't No Sonshine
- Maddison Ave
- Brennan Jerry’s
West Ham United
- Graham Potter’s Puppet Pals
- Paqueta Crisps
- Bowen Arrow
- WHU Tang Clan
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Hungry Like the Wolverhampton
- Death Strand Larsen
- En Bellegarde