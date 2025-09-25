Report: The Punishment Hugo Ekitike Faces After Red Card Blunder
“Naïve,” “silly,” “stupid.” Hugo Ekitiké’s red card against Southampton in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash has been derided in a variety of ways by his Liverpool colleagues. “Expensive” could soon be another applicable adjective amid reports he could be docked wages for his indiscretion.
The 23-year-old infamously picked up a second yellow card for taking off his shirt to celebrate a winning goal at Anfield against Championship opposition in the third round of England’s secondary cup competition.
Liverpool manager Arne Slot—known for his calm, controlled demeanour in front of the cameras— was openly furious with the forward, who quickly apologised on social media, but his punishment is expected to extend beyond a tongue-lashing.
Ekitiké stands to have two weeks worth of wages docked from his pay for his over-exuberance, the Daily Mail report. Given the €95 million (£82.9 million, $111.7 million) summer recruit from Eintracht Frankfurt reportedly penned a six-year contract worth €15 million per year, that red card is set to cost in the region of €575,000.
How Hugo Ekitiké’s Teammates Have Reacted to Red Card
Beyond the financial penalty, the Daily Mail state that Ekitiké will also be subjected to a reprimand from the squad. Jeremie Frimpong delivered the first scolding before the red card had even come, pushing his new teammate and shaking his head in disbelief as he instantly recognised the boneheaded blunder.
Liverpool’s vice-captain Andy Robertson remarked after the match: “I’d be very surprised if he does it again.
“I think scoring a goal is always emotional and you always get that emotion. But he’s obviously just forgotten he’s been booked. His first one is stupidity, kicking the ball away, we know the rules around that. Two silly bookings to pick up and now we miss him for Saturday.
“It’s silly from his part but he’s only young and he will learn from it.”
Federico Chiesa trod a similar path. “It was a bit naïve of him,” the Italy international told the Daily Mail, before doubling down: “It was really naïve. We need him, he is a fantastic player. He showed it here—he is always there when we need a goal, just like [Alexander] Isak. I’m really sorry for him but he is young and he has to improve. Next time, he has to think twice before doing something like that.”
Luckily for Liverpool, Ekitiké, who has started every Premier League game so far this season, is set to be replaced in the team by £125 million British record signing Alexander Isak—he’s been slowly building his match fitness and opened his goalscoring account with a simple tap-in midweek.