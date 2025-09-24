Hugo Ekitike Responds After Being Called ‘Stupid’ by Arne Slot
Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitiké was quick to sheepishly apologise for collecting a second yellow card against Southampton which his manager Arne Slot angrily described as “stupid.”
The overeager Frenchman replaced Alexander Isak at half-time in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday after Liverpool’s record signing nabbed his first goal for the club. Ekitiké was booked within eight minutes of his introduction after throwing the ball in frustration at the award of a free kick, yet forgot all about that half an hour later.
Southampton had equalised through Shea Charles in the 76th minute before Federico Chiesa was played into the opposition box by a deft ball over the top from Andy Robertson. The Italian forward squared for Ekitiké to tap into an open goal before wheeling away to celebrate by removing his shirt.
Ekitiké was promptly booked for a second time and sent for an early bath.
“The first one [for dissent] was already needless and, to a certain extent, stupid, as you have got to control your emotions,” Sloth fumed postgame.
“With the second one I told him that if you score in the Champions League final in the 87th minute after outplaying three players and hitting it in the top corner...I can maybe understand he is like: ‘This is all about me.’ But I’m old-fashioned. If I scored a goal like this I’d have walked up to Federico Chiesa and said: ‘This goal is all about you, this is not about me.’ Needless, not smart, you call it stupid, I called it stupid right away as well.”
Ekitiké swiftly went on social media to try and make amends. “It’s always the best to control your emotions. If you can’t, do it in a way that doesn’t lead to a yellow card,” he wrote on Instagram.
“I was so excited tonight to help the team achieve another victory here in our home for my first Carabao Cup match... The emotion got the better of me tonight. My apologies to all the Red family.
“Thanks to the fans who always support us and to my teammates for secured [sic] this victory!”
Hugo Ekitiké Fulfils Prematch Promise to Southampton Manager
Ekitiké may have ended the night with his tail between his legs but was in high spirits ahead of the match. The Frenchman was spotted sharing a laugh with Southampton boss Will Still, who served as Reims assistant manager when Ekitiké was coming through the ranks at his boyhood club.
Still revealed the nature of the dialogue which Ekitiké followed a little too literally. “Hugo cracks me up,” the Saints manager laughed. “He’s a funny lad. We caught up before the game, and he said he’d come on and score and then give me a shirt and bugger off, which is exactly what he’s done.
“Fair play to him. We sold him to PSG for £50 million, so we knew he’d got a bit about him and he’d scored a lot of goals for us as well. He’s a constant threat, and he’s incredibly annoying to play against.” As some of his Liverpool teammates can attest after a nervy final five minutes on Tuesday, he can be annoying to play with on occasion.