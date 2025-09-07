The Sacrifice Nicolas Jackson Made to Force Through Chelsea Exit
Nicolas Jackson made a significant financial sacrifice to ensure he joined Bayern Munich from Chelsea on transfer deadline day.
The Senegal international found himself surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2025–26 season after Chelsea signed Liam Delap and João Pedro in the transfer market, eventually forced to begin a new chapter as the Blues sought to recoup funds following a big summer of spending.
Jackson ultimately decided to leave Chelsea and Bayern were his primary suitors, with the two clubs agreeing a loan deal with an obligation to buy the 24-year-old for €65 million (£56.4 million) after a certain number of appearances. However, after an injury to Delap before deadline day, the Blues decided to raise the loan fee from €15 million (£13 million) to €16.5 million (£14.3 million).
It appeared that Bayern would be unable to pay the extra amount required to sign the striker on a temporary deal but, according to BILD, Jackson agreed to waive part of the money he was owed on completion of the move in order to guarantee his Bayern transfer didn’t break down.
Jackson’s sacrifice supposedly played a “crucial role” in the deal being concluded between the parties, something that will likely make him a popular figure in Bavaria when his Bayern career begins properly after the September international break.
The forward, who is currently representing Senegal in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying, could make his Bayern debut on Saturday, September 13 when Die Roten host Hamburg in the Bundesliga.
Rather ironically, Bayern then face Chelsea in the Champions League league phase, with Jackson able to face his parent club as per UEFA rules.