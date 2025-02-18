The Six Real Madrid Players That Need to Avoid a Yellow Card Against Manchester City
Six Real Madrid players could miss out on a potential first leg of the Champions League round of 16 if they receive a yellow card against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu.
The biggest game of Real Madrid's 2024–25 season comes against Manchester City once again. The defending Spanish and European champions host the defending English champions in the second leg of the Champions League knockout phase playoffs. Real Madrid only need a draw to advance to the round of 16 after defeating Manchester City 2–3 in the first leg at the Etihad.
Should Real Madrid punch their ticket to the round of 16, they will face either Atlético Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen. Both teams present a huge challenge for Carlo Ancelotti's injury-ridden squad, but the task could be even more difficult if some of Los Blancos' most important players get suspended for the match.
Here are the Real Madrid players that could miss a potential first leg of the Champions League round of 16 if they receive a yellow card at the Santiago Bernabéu:
- Jude Bellingham
- Aurélien Tchouaméni
- Antonio Rüdiger
- Eduardo Camavinga
- Luka Modrić
- Endrick
Real Madrid's already depleted defense cannot afford to lose more players. If Aurélien Tchouaméni and/or Antonio Rüdiger enter the referee's book during Wednesday's match, they will leave Carlo Ancelotti with just Raúl Asencio at center back. David Alaba could also be an option for the round of 16 if he recovers from injury in time.
Losing Jude Bellingham and/or Eduardo Camavinga would also be a massive blow to Real Madrid's midfield. Bellingham already has three goals and three assists in the Champions League this season and is Ancelotti's best playmaker. Camavinga, meanwhile, gives Los Blancos a much-needed defensive presence in the midfield.
Luka Modrić and Endrick will likely only log a handful of minutes in the second leg against City, so they have a relatively low risk of being suspended.