‘There’s Something Extra’—PSG Stars Give Verdict on Kylian Mbappe Reunion in Club World Cup Semifinals
Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes are looking forward to clashing with their former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé in the Club World Cup.
After defeating Bayern Munich 2–0 in a thrilling quarterfinals matchup, PSG are now preparing to face Real Madrid in the Club World Cup semifinals. The highly anticipated match will be the first time Mbappé will play against his former club since making the move to the Spanish capital ahead of the 2024–25 season.
Mbappé joined PSG at age 18 and spent the next seven years representing the French outfit. He won 15 titles and scored 255 goals, the most in club history, before joining Real Madrid on a free transfer.
Now, the 26-year-old will come face to face with PSG in the United States, a reunion his former teammate Hakimi reflected on before the all-important fixture.
“[At the beginning of the Club World Cup] I called him and spoke to him as a friend. He told me that he had been a little unwell, but now he is 100% and ready to play,” Hakimi said.
Mbappé missed the entire Club World Cup group stage due to a bout of gastroenteritis and has only featured off the bench in Real Madrid’s two knockout stage fixtures. Xabi Alonso hinted that the France captain could earn his first start of the tournament, though, in Wednesday’s clash against PSG.
“As I said, he is a good friend of mine, and [meeting him in the semifinals will] be great, but I will defend the colors of my team, which is the most important thing of all,” Hakimi said.
Mendes also spoke on the upcoming reunion: “It’s a pleasure to face all the players here at the Club World Cup, but yes, there’s something extra because [Mbappé] is a guy who was here with us.
“But the truth is that we’re prepared to play against the entire Real Madrid team, that’s our objective and that’s the most important thing.”
With a trip to the Club World Cup final on the line, PSG and Real Madrid will clash at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, July 9. Luis Enrique’s men will look to secure their first victory over Real Madrid since 2022, and their first against Mbappé in a white shirt.
