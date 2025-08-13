Thomas Frank Names New Tottenham Captain After Son Exit
Cristian Romero has replaced Son Heung-min as Tottenham Hotspur captain despite repeated links with a move away this summer.
The enigmatic Argentine joined Spurs from Atalanta back in the summer of 2022, rapidly establishing himself as part of the club’s first-choice backline whenever fit or not suspended. However, Romero’s impressive form has attracted admiring glances from rival clubs.
Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid were heavily linked with the combative centre back this summer, particularly as Romero did little to downplay the speculation. “My goal is always to grow and go to new places to continue developing,” the 27-year-old pointedly noted in April.
Yet, Romero looks like he will be growing in north London.
“I had a good conversation with Cuti Romero, and he’s going to be our captain,” Frank told assembled media ahead of Tottenham’s UEFA Super Cup bout with Paris Saint-Germain. “He was very honoured and very happy about it. It’s a big thing and should be to lead this wonderful club out on the pitch, not just for this Super Cup, but also throughout the season.”
Atlético reportedly ended their interest in Romero last month, but the centre back is thought to have rejected a contract extension at Spurs. Whether that stance will shift after this development remains to be seen.
“I think he has all the right qualities,” Frank said of his new skipper. “He leads from his behaviour on the pitch, driving the team forward in every way, and outside the pitch he’s always pushing the team.
“I want a leadership group as well. Of course, one will wear the armband and be the captain, but I would like to have as many leaders as possible, four to five in the leadership group who can help, because it’s the same with me, I can’t do everything on my own and need a superb coaching staff around me. I will name that leadership group after the window to give me time to assess everything.”