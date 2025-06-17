‘A Great Player’—Tottenham Sent Ominous Cristian Romero Transfer Warning by European Giant
Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone has confirmed his desire to sign Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero this summer.
With just two years remaining on his contract, Romero has been heavily linked with a move away from Spurs this summer. Rumours suggest the Argentina international is frustrated with life at Tottenham, blaming the club for their management of his injury issues last season, and tensions have only risen following the departure of manager Ange Postecoglou.
With all this going on in the background, Atlético have made their interest known. Contact has already been made privately, but now Simeone has gone public with his desire to get a deal over the line.
“Do I want Cuti Romero? Obviously,” he told DSports (via Olé). “He’s a great player.”
Romero recently fuelled speculation of a move to Atlético by admitting his desire to play in La Liga and refusing to rule out a possible transfer in a Los Edul interview. “My focus is always on growing and looking for new places to continue developing,” he revealed before the Europa League final.
Romero’s contract situation could prove decisive this summer as this is the last transfer window in which Spurs will be able to demand anywhere close to his full value. They will be reluctant to lose the Argentina international for cheap if he allows his contract to wind down.
Spurs paid £42.5 million ($57.7 million) to sign Romero in 2022 and would likely demand a profit on their investment to sell the defender this summer.
New coach Thomas Frank will undoubtedly be tasked with speaking to Romero to determine his stance on his future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Frank has been tipped to try and lure Brentford defender Nathan Collins across London as a potential replacement for Romero.