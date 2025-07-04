’I’m Not the Right Guy’—Thomas Muller Scoffs at Idea of Man Utd Move
Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller has admitted he once considered a move to Manchester United but insisted that it’s too late now for a transfer to take place.
Müller’s 17-year stay in Munich is rapidly coming to an end, with Germany’s original ’raumdeuter’ leaving Bayern following the conclusion of their Club World Cup campaign this summer. His mightily successful time with the reigning Bundesliga champions has returned 250 goals and 33 major honours.
The 2014 World Cup winner was never a transfer market protagonist in his pomp, but United did previously boast a vested interest in signing the German forward. Much of this talk came when Louis van Gaal was at the helm in Manchester, with the Dutchman working with a young Müller during his managerial stint in Munich.
There has been talk of Müller enjoying one last hurrah with one of Europe’s elite at the end of his Bayern career, with the German veteran available on a free transfer. In a recent chat with CBS Sports, Müller discussed those historical links with United, saying: “Yeah, I thought about it.
“There were some moments I thought it would be nice to experience it.”
He was then asked whether a move to Old Trafford would appeal now, and the 35-year-old rather humorously replied: “Now? No, no. I’m not the right guy for them and they are not the right club for me.
“They won’t have fun and I won’t have fun so that’s not a match!" he added.
Man Utd entered the summer off the back of their worst-ever Premier League season, but have already shown in the transfer window that they can still attract premier talent. Matheus Cunha has signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo has stated his desire to join the Red Devils.
A move for Müller was never going to be on their radar this summer, but the German has attracted interest from MLS, as well as Fiorentina and Fenerbahçe.