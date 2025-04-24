Thomas Müller Urged to Make MLS Move by ex-USMNT and Bayern Munich Coach
Thomas Müller is set to leave Bayern Munich when his contract expires this summer but his future is still unclear amid links to other European clubs and MLS.
If it were up to Jürgen Klinsmann, who coached Müller in Munich in 2008 and 2009 and led the U.S. men’s national team from 2011-2016, a move stateside makes most sense.
“I think that once Thomas finishes the season and really thinks about his next step, he’ll be able to play a role,” Klinsmann told Sky Sports. “American soccer, this league, has developed really well...It’s now a league with 30 teams, 15 in the East, 15 in the West, and it has truly grown and improved in terms of quality.”
While Klinsmann was wary of calling up too many MLS players during his tenure with the national team, he remains a strong advocate for American soccer and how the top division has progressed since he left his post at U.S. Soccer.
In the interview, he speaks of how much former German national team midfielder Marco Reus has enjoyed his time with the LA Galaxy. Despite Reus’ struggles so far in 2025, he won his first professional league title in 2024, capturing MLS Cup just months after signing on the American west coast.
Meanwhile, other German superstars have taken the dive into American soccer in past eras. In the now-defunct NASL, Franz Beckenbauer played for the San Jose Earthquakes, and in the early days of MLS, Lothar Matthäus suited up for the New York/New Jersey Metrostars.
“David Beckham, of course, gave it a huge boost. And now, of course, with Lionel Messi, it’s truly fantastic to see him here at Inter Miami. I do believe Thomas would fit in there. I think he would enjoy playing here in the USA,” added Klinsmann.
“Of course, you’ll have a completely different environment, a quieter private life, because soccer doesn’t have the same status as American football, baseball, and basketball, but it’s still recognized.”
Müller Declines FC Cincinnati
Several MLS clubs are reportedly trying to sign Müller, but if he comes to the league, it likely won’t be with FC Cincinnati. On Wednesday, MLS insider Tom Bogert reported that Müller had declined the Ohio club’s offer, despite the team holding his MLS Discovery Rights.
Should another club look to sign him, they would have to acquire his rights from FC Cincinnati, paying a fee for the opportunity to negotiate with the German midfielder. Among the teams potentially interested are LAFC, San Diego FC, and FC Dallas, all of which compete in the Western Conference.
A 2014 World Cup champion, Müller will be one of the most highly sought-after free agents for MLS clubs after he plays his final game with Bayern Munich, and the league continues to be the frontrunner for his destination, despite his future still being unclear.