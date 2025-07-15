Three Marcus Rashford, Luis Diaz Alternatives Barcelona Should Target
Barcelona are still in the market looking to add another attacker ahead of the 2025–26 season, a task that's proven to be significantly more complicated than originally expected.
Left winger is a position Barcelona have been keen on addressing all summer. Nico Williams was the club's main target and they were mere details away from landing the Spain international, but the club's seemingly eternal financial problems saw the transfer eventually collapse.
Luis Díaz and Marcus Rashford have been widely regarded as Barcelona's next top options. Yet, Barça's economic troubles once again threaten to jeopardize a possible move for either of the two Premier League players.
If Barcelona's financial situation doesn't improve significantly in coming weeks, the club might have to give up on the idea of a marquee winger signing and instead pivot to a more financially sensible option that can be a rotation piece next season.
With that in mind, here are three more realistic alternatives Barcelona should consider to reinforce Hansi Flick's attack.
3. Antonio Nusa
In an RB Leipzig side overflowing with young promising players, 20-year-old Antonio Nusa might just be the most exciting of them all.
The Norway international is a left winger that perfectly fits the profile of what Barcelona are targeting. Although he remains a raw talent, Nusa is known for his speed and dribbling, but what's most appealing is his versatility given he's shown to be capable of playing on either wing as well as centrally.
Nusa played 40 games for RB Leipzig last season, bagging five goals and eight assists before a knee injury suffered in February compromised his end of term. However, he reappeared with Norway during its June World Cup qualifier games and he had a goal and an assist in his nation's 3–0 victory vs. Italy.
Barcelona were linked with Nusa last summer when he was still playing for Club Brugge. As fate would have it, the Catalans ended up signing Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig and Nusa landed with the Bundesliga side as his replacement.
Now, Barcelona continue to keep tabs on the young Norwegian, though, RB Leipzig have reportedly set a significant price tag on Nusa. If the German club aren't willing to negotiate a lower price, then Barça might be forced to discard yet another possible reinforcement.
2. Christopher Nkunku
Chelsea's recent acquisitions of Liam Delap, João Pedro, Jamie Gittens and the arrival of Estêvão Willian threaten to block Christopher Nkunku's path to regular minutes in Enzo Maresca's side next season.
Injuries and inconsistent performances have defined Nkunku's tenure at Stamford Bridge. With a number of attackers seemingly higher than him on the depth chart, his departure from the club seems like a very real possibility.
The Blues might ask for a fee not many teams will be willing to spend to permanently sign the Frenchman given his form over the past two seasons. This opens the door for Barcelona to try and negotiate a loan deal that could be beneficial for all parties involved and Chelsea are known to be willing to let go of fringe players on loan.
Nkunku's best days came playing as a second striker with RB Leipzig. In Barcelona, Flick could deploy Nkunku near Robert Lewandowski up front where he's at his most comfortable. The Frenchman has also shown to be versatile, as perhaps his best games of the season with Chelsea came in the Conference League and Club World Cup whilst playing on either wing, with the freedom to drift centrally—similar to what Raphinha already does for Barça.
All things considered, a loan move for Nkunku could prove to be a sensible decision.
1. Bryan Zaragoza
Barcelona's first La Liga loss of the Flick era came at the hands of Osasuna thanks in large part to a phenomenal performance from Spain international Bryan Zaragoza, who had a goal and assist.
Zaragoza spent the last season on loan with Osasuna after he failed to carve out a role with Bayern Munich. His situation with Vincent Kompany's side hasn't changed and the German giants are once again looking to find a new home for their out of favor winger.
Bayern Munich payed around €15 million ($14 million at the time) to sign Zaragoza from Granada at the start of 2024 and are now reportedly willing to let go of him for a similar amount.
Multiple reports coming from Spain reveal that Barcelona are interested in the 23-year-old winger and that contacts have already been made with the player's camp.
Despite scoring just one goal during his loan spell at Osasuna, Zaragoza's creativity and ability to take on players on the left wing caught the eye of Spain national team manager Luis De La Fuente, resulting in Zaragoza's first three caps with La Roja.
It might not appear to be the flashiest of signings from the outside, but given the low price tag and Zaragoza's potential, it could arguably be the wisest investment Barcelona could make during the summer transfer window.