Tigres vs. Cruz Azul: Concacaf Champions Cup Preview, Predictions, Lineups
Tigres host Cruz Azul in the first leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals in a battle between two of the best teams in Liga MX.
Despite both teams making deep Liga MX playoff runs in recent years, they've faced each other only twice in the knockout stages of a competition over the last two decades, whith each team advancing on one occasion.
Very little separates Tigres and Cruz Azul going into the semifinals. In the recently concluded Liga MX Clausura 2025 regular season, the two teams finished tied on 33 points. Cruz Azul finished above Tigres in the standings, though, edging them on goal difference by one goal.
Tigres dispatched reigning MLS champions LA Galaxy in the quarterfinals whilst, Cruz Azul bested bitter rivals Club América to reach the semifinals. Having left behind two of the region's most dangerous teams, Tigres and Cruz Azul have well-earned their spot amongst the final four of the competition.
Liga MX clubs have won 18 of the past 19 Concacaf Champions Cups, so history tells us whoever advances from this tie will be the favorite to lift the trophy in the final.
Here's all you need to know ahead of the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals between Tigres and Cruz Azul.
What Time Does Tigres vs. Cruz Azul Kick-Off?
- Location: Monterrey, Mexico
- Stadium: Estadio Universitario
- Date: Wednesday, Apr. 23
- Kick-Off Time: 10 p.m. ET/(Thursday, Apr. 24, 2 a.m. UTC)
Tigres vs. Cruz Azul H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Tigres: 3 wins
- Cruz Azul: 1 win
- Draws: 1
Last Meeting: Tigres 2–1 Cruz Azul (Feb. 15, 2025) - Liga MX Clausura 2025 regular season.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Tigres
Cruz Azul
Tigres 2–1 Pumas - 4/19/25
Toluca 2–2 Cruz Azul - 4/19/25
Pachuca 0–0 Tigres - 4/15/25
Cruz Azul 2–1 León - 4/15/25
Tigres 2–1 Monterrey - 4/12/25
Club América 0–0 Cruz Azul - 4/12/25
Tigres 3–2 LA Galaxy - 4/9/25
Cruz Azul 2–1 Club América - 4/8/25
Puebla 0–0 Tigres - 4/4/25
Cruz Azul 3–2 Pumas - 4/5/25
How To Watch Tigres vs. Cruz Azul
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
FS1, TUDN, UniMás
Mexico
Azteca 7, Tubi
Tigres Team News
The first semester of 2025 has been a rollercoaster for Tigres. The mid-season sacking of manager Veljko Paunović and appointment of player turned manager Guido Pizarro shocked Liga MX. However, Tigres appears to have settled into a groove and are now fighting for two titles to end the season.
Legendary striker André-Pierre Gignac continues to nurse an injury that's sidelined him since February and he's unlikely to feature in the semifinals. The 39-year-old Frenchman is nearing the end of the road, but when healthy, he's still a key piece of Tigres' attack.
Pizarro will welcome the returns of Javier Aquino and Ozziel Herrera from injury. Aquino could retake his place in the lineup as a right back and Herrera will likely feature from the bench, adding another alternative to one of the most dangerous attacks in Concacaf.
Tigres Predicted Lineup vs. Cruz Azul (3-4-3): Guzmán; Purata, Rómulo, Angulo; Aquino, Carioca, Brunetta, Lainez; Antuna, Ibáñez, Gorriarán.
Cruz Azul Team News
Cruz Azul defeated arch-nemesis Club América in a two-legged knockout round of a competition for the first time this century to advance to the semifinals. First-time manager Vicente Sánchez has galvanized the team and will look to continue the positive momentum.
La Maquína will be without Lorenzo Faravelli in midfield as the Argentine will serve a one-match suspension for yellow card accumulation. Attacking midfielder Luka Romero will also likely miss the first leg since he's still in concussion protocol after a scary collision in the match vs. Toluca over the weekend.
Cruz Azul should count on the return of center back Gonzalo Piovi. With Piovi in the lineup, Erik Lira could return to the base of midfield to cover for the absence of Faravelli. Sánchez has more than enough options up-front to replace Romero and get a good result in his side's quest for a seventh Concacaf Champions Cup trophy.
Cruz Azul Predicted Lineup vs. Tigres (3-5-2): Mier; Ditta, Orozco, Piovi; Rivero, Lira, Rodríguez, Bogusz, Rotondi; Fernández, Sepúlveda
Tigres vs. Cruz Azul Score Prediction (First Leg)
It's a very evenly matched semifinals tie and in the first leg, both teams will be primarily focused on mitigating any defensive mistakes to keep the tie up for grabs going into the return leg in a week's time.
The away goals rule is still at play in the semifinals, so Cruz Azul will be looking to score at least once to have that slight advantage, but it'll be hard to breakdown the second best defense in Liga MX this season. Furthermore, Cruz Azul was rather cautious when they played away vs. América in the quarterfinals and they could opt to take a similar approach.
Tigres will look to attack in quick transitions to take advantage of their speedy attackers whilst also exploiting space behind Cruz Azul's defenders, which is where they're at their most vulnerable. But with Cruz Azul likely controlling possession, scoring opportunities will be few and far between.