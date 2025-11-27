Timo Werner Reveals Ideal MLS Destination in Winter Transfer Window—Report
Timo Werner has been connected to Major League Soccer for months. Now, it looks like he has his eyes on joining Inter Miami to help lead an attack alongside Lionel Messi.
Previously, the Germany international had been connected to Red Bull New York, but a deal failed to come to fruition ahead of the season and midseason reports of his transfer did not amount to anything.
Now it has been claimed that Werner is pushing for a move to the Herons, per BILD. The out-of-favor RB Leipzig forward has supposedly settled on Miami as a dream destination to fulfil his ambition of linking up with Messi, who recently signed a contract through the 2028 MLS season.
Werner, who has 24 goals in 57 appearances for the German national team, would slot in at striker alongside Messi and overtake the role that Suárez, and now Mateo Silvetti have played.
The former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur forward has only been in the Leipzig squad twice this season and played just a single minute in a 1–0 win over VFL Wolfsburg in September.
Yet, the 29-year-old has shown a penchant for scoring in the past. He boasts 211 goals in 510 professional appearances spread across Stuttgart and RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, as well as Premier League career in London.
How Inter Miami Can Afford Timo Werner
While Miami would have had difficulty adding Werner in 2025, they will have the ability to fit a player like him in 2026. Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets are set to retire, and Luis Suárez is currently without contract, having struggled this season.
According to the report, Werner currently earns around $11.6 million, and any salary in that range would make him a Designated Player and one of the highest-paid in MLS. Current plans for Miami include Messi and Rodrigo De Paul as DPs in 2026, leaving a slot open.
Miami are set to kick off the 2026 MLS season against Son Heung-min’s LAFC on Feb. 21, before opening their new stadium, Miami Freedom Park on April 4 against Austin FC.