Top 10 Highest Paid Players in MLS—Ranked
The Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) released an updated salary guide for all players in the league.
Stars from Inter Miami like Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba expectedly headline some of the names on the list, but new additions to the league in 2025 also fill out the top 10. LAFC summer signing Son Heung-min and San Diego FC Designated Player Hirving Lozano also make the top 10.
Inter Miami are the only team to have multiple players in the top 10.
Check out the list below.
Highest Paid Players in MLS
Player
Team
Base Salary
Guaranteed Comp.
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF
$12,000,000
$20,446,667
Son Heung-min
LAFC
$10,368,750
$11,152,852
Sergio Busquets
Inter Miami CF
$8,499,996
$8,774,996
Miguel Almirón
Atlanta United
$6,056,000
$7,871,000
Hirving Lozano
San Diego FC
$6,000,000
$7,633,333
Emil Forsberg
New York Red Bulls
$5,405,000
$6,035,625
Jordi Alba
Inter Miami CF
$6,000,000
$6,000,000
Riqui Puig
LA Galaxy
$5,125,000
$5,779,688
Jonathan Bamba
Chicago Fire
$5,000,000
$5,581,806
Hany Mukhtar
Nashville SC
$3,900,000
$5,311,667
Numbers Provided by MLS Players Association
Messi leads the way in base salary and guaranteed compensation, but Son is not far behind.
Compared to last year, there are five total changes in the top 10. Previously, Lorenzo Insigne, Héctor Herrera, Sebastián Driussi, Christian Benteke and Carles Gil made the cut. They were replaced in the 2025 list by Son, Miguel Almirón, Lozano, Alba and Jonathan Bamba.
In total, there are 135 players in MLS making at least $1 million in guaranteed compensation. The base amount of compensation for players in the league is $80,622.
There will be a major shift in the top 10 next year given both Busquets and Alba will retire at the end of their playoff run. With two spots opening up, and specifically a Designated Player slot on Miami, the Herons could still likely dominate the list next year.
Messi Calls for MLS to Loosen Financial Restrictions
Prior to the updated salary guide getting released, Messi discussed the financial regulations in MLS. The Argentine made a call for loosening those guidelines to further growth of the sport in the U.S.
“Well, for starters, every team should have the opportunity to bring in players and sign whoever each team wants—without limitations or rules for players to bring them in,” Messi said.
“I don’t think that today all teams in the United States, all clubs, have the power to do that, and I think that if they were given the freedom, many more important players would come and help the growth of the United States.”