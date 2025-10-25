Timo Werner Linked With Multiple MLS Clubs Ahead of 2026 Season—Report
Timo Werner is reportedly on Major League Soccer clubs’ radars heading into the 2026 season.
MLS clubs have shown interest, and the Bundesliga side are prepared to let him leave for “almost nothing,” after playing him just a single minute through the first eight games of the Bundesliga campaign, Florian Plettenberg reported.
This isn’t the first time Werner has been linked to MLS. This past summer reports had him set to join New York Red Bulls, the MLS side within the Red Bull group that also encompasses Werner’s current home of RB Leipzig.
However, those talks fell apart, and the Red Bulls rolled with a front two of Emil Forsberg and former Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. The New York side missed the MLS Cup playoffs for the first time in 15 seasons.
Werner Could Join Former Teammates in MLS
As for potential destinations for Werner within MLS, the Red Bulls would likely remain in contention for his services. However, Bild reported that Werner appears to be in favor of a move to the west coast.
Should he join the LA Galaxy, he would link up with fellow German Marco Reus. If he were to sign with LAFC, he could play as a striker flanked by the talented duo of Denis Bouanga and former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Son Heung-min.
Son and Werner recently played together in the Premier League under Ange Postecoglou. The two lifted the Europa League trophy at the end of last season, but both moved on as Werner returned to Leipzig and Son eventually made his move to Los Angeles.
Werner has scored 24 goals in 57 appearances for the German national team, but has not earned a call-up since 2023. In 510 professional appearances in Germany and England, he has scored 211 goals.
Leipzig currently sit second in the Bundesliga on 19 points, five back of Bayern who have won each of their first eight matches.