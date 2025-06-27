New York Red Bulls ‘In Talks’ to Sign Champions League-Winning Striker
Another high-profile player could be headed to MLS, with New York Red Bulls seemingly looking to acquire former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur forward Timo Werner.
The Athletic and Givemesport report that New York Red Bulls are in talks with RB Leipzig to bring Werner to MLS. Although no agreement has been reached yet, the indication is that all sides are confident a deal can be completed before the end of the summer transfer window.
Werner has been on NY Red Bulls' radar for years now and supposedly had an option to join the club last summer.
Last season was a struggle for Werner. He's spent the past 18 months on loan in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur. Werner's form took a hit resulting in him not featuring in an official game since late February, failing to make Spurs' matchday squad in their last five league games of the season.
The German forward showed plenty of promise in his first stint with RB Leipzig from 2016–20, prompting Chelsea to spend €53 million ($59 million) to bring him to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2020. During his two seasons with the club, he started and won the UEFA Champions League final in 2021.
At 29-years-old, reports indicate Werner is keen on making the move to MLS, where he could fit in nicely with the Red Bulls alongside Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and former RB Leipzig teammate Emil Forsberg.
Sandro Schwarz's side currently have a designated-player spot available on their roster and with Werner still on the right side of 30, he's still got plenty left to offer making his transfer all the more feasible.
New York Red Bulls fell just shy of winning their first MLS Cup in 2024, losing in the final to champions LA Galaxy. If they manage to land Werner, they could be within a shot of one-upping that result in 2025.