Todd Boehly Issues Six Word Defence of Highly Divisive Chelsea Starter
Robert Sánchez has been the target of criticism ever since he joined Chelsea in the summer of 2023, with fans repeatedly calling for an upgrade between the sticks. However, Todd Boehly had nothing but positive things to say about Chelsea’s starting goalkeeper.
Speaking at an event in Australia recently, Chelsea’s American co-owner hinted that there’s no plan currently to sign an alternative with a brief, telling declaration.
“[Robert Sánchez] is doing pretty damn well right now,” Boehly said. Sánchez is one of five goalkeepers Chelsea have signed since Boehly and the BlueCo ownership consortium took over the team ahead of the 2022–23 season.
Sánchez had a rough start to his tenure at Stamford Bridge. His mistake-prone nature cost him the starting job at the tail end of the 2023–24 season under Mauricio Pochettino. There is some truth to Boehly’s claim, though.
Through 11 Premier League games this term, only David Raya has collected more clean sheets than Sánchez’s five. His nine goals conceded are tied with Crystal Palace’s Dean Henderson for second fewest behind the Arsenal goalkeeper.
With Sánchez on the rise and Chelsea currently third in the Premier League table, it appears Boehly and co. are comfortable with how things are at the moment.
Chelsea May Have Already Signed Rob Sanchez Replacement
Sánchez’s job security may be safe for now, but reports indicate that 20-year-old goalkeeper Mike Penders could very well be Chelsea’s long-term starter.
The Blues signed the Belgian in 2024 from Genk—the same club where they acquired now Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois over a decade ago. Penders is currently playing on loan at Chelsea’s sister club, Strasbourg, in Ligue 1.
Boehly might be backing his goalkeeper now, but it’s no secret there’s been plans to replace him—see Chelsea’s interest in AC Milan’s Mike Maignan during the last transfer window. Chelsea were reportedly unwilling to spend big on Maignan.
If the young Penders—who recently got his first call-up to Belgium’s senior national team—develops with Strasbourg and reaches the heights Chelsea expect of him, then he’ll likely be in a position to challenge Sánchez for the starting goalkeeper role under Enzo Maresca as early as next season.