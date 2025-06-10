Chelsea ‘Raise Mike Maignan Bid’ As Club World Cup Deadline Looms
Chelsea have submitted an improved offer to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, reports have revealed.
With Maignan threatening to let his contract run down and leave on a free transfer next summer, Chelsea are chasing the French stopper’s signature this month and want him in place in time for the Club World Cup.
The first transfer window closes on Tuesday, after which Chelsea will need to submit their squad for the group stage of the Club World Cup.
Having failed with an offer worth £15 million ($20.3 million), Gianluca Di Marzio states Chelsea have returned with a second bid of £18 million ($24.4 million) in an attempt to reach an agreement with Milan.
The proposal is believed to fall short of the initially quoted price tag of around £21 million ($28.5 million), but Chelsea hope Maignan’s determination to make the move to Stamford Bridge will convince Milan to soften their stance.
Simon Johnson of The Athletic claims Chelsea are not particularly confident of striking an agreement with Milan before Tuesday’s deadline.
If Chelsea fail to land Maignan’s signature before the window closes, they will have to travel to the Club World Cup with their existing goalkeepers. Robert Sánchez and Filip Jörgensen will both hope for minutes, while young Mike Penders could make his debut after joining from Genk.
However, clubs competing at the Club World Cup will be given an additional registration window, between June 27 and July 3, to make a limited number of changes to their squads, so Maignan—or any other new signing—could feature in the knockout stages if Chelsea advance.
The Blues are also working on a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens before the deadline, with the Englishman believed to be the priority signing at this point.
