Tom Brady Celebrates Birmingham City's Promotion to EFL Championship
Birmingham City officially secured direct promotion to the EFL Championship, giving co-owner Tom Brady plenty to celebrate.
With six games left to play in the 2024–25 EFL League One season, Birmingham City became the first of three teams to punch their tickets to the Championship. The Blues' 1–2 victory over Peterborough United put the club 14 points clear of second-place Wrexham and therefore guaranteed their place in England's second division next season.
Less than one year ago, Birmingham City were relegated to League One in Brady's first year as a minority stakeholder in the club. The Blues had remained in the Championship for 12 consecutive years before suffering the massive setback in the 2023–24 season.
The club more than proved they are worthy of a place in the Championship, though, and now they are on the rise again. Brady, a seven-time NFL champion, knows a thing or two about winning and could not help but join in the celebrations with the Blues.
The future Hall of Famer shared Birmingham City's post on his Instagram and commented, "Proud of you Lads! Way to go Blues! Let's keep it going!!!"
Brady then shared the following post on his Instagram story:
"Straight back to the EFL Championship, and not done yet," Brady wrote. "NFL fans are getting a crash course in the English football pyramid!!!"
Brady and Birmingham City could have even more to celebrate in the next two weeks. The Blues face off with Peterborough United in the EFL Trophy final on Sunday, Apr. 13, and could secure their first piece of silverware this season. Five days later, they could be crowned League One champions with a victory over Crawley Town.
The ultimate goal for Birmingham City, though, is still to make it back to the Premier League; the Blues have not competed in the English top-flight since 2011. Brady, along with the entire club, undoubtedly have their sights set on reaching the pinnacle of soccer in England as soon as possible.