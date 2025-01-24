The Top 10 Biggest Transfers in NWSL History
It's been another historic week in women's soccer.
According to The Athletic, Chelsea FC are closing in on a world-record move for Naomi Girma from the San Diego Wave worth $1.1m.
Transfer fees coming in and out of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) are increasing rapidly. Just a few years ago, the NWSL had its first player break $200,000, and now a club is willing to pay over five times that amount for Girma.
The sudden increase in NWSL spending could be because of the league's unique rules. Previously in the NWSL, teams would often trade draft picks or allocation money in exchange for players rather than outright transfer fees. But with the abolition of the draft and the phasing out of allocation money in 2024, suddenly, things are changing. NWSL teams are now becoming more active buyers and sellers of top players.
So, let's take a look back through the history books and unpack the top 10 biggest moves in NWSL history. The list features only the biggest transfer fees paid involving NWSL clubs, either transferring a player in or out for a transfer fee. Allocation money has not been counted.
The top 10 biggest transfers in NWSL history:
10. $225k: Shinomi Koyama, Djurgården to North Carolina Courage (2025)
A very recent deal, completed in January 2025, saw Koyama swap the Swedish Damallsvenskan for the NWSL. The originally undisclosed fee was reported by Swedish journalist Amanda Zaza of SVT Sport. Last season, for seventh-placed Djurgården, she made 21 appearances and scored four goals. Koyama is one of three defenders on this top 10 list.
It may seem like a high price for a 19-year-old with just one season of experience playing in a top league. But Koyoma is also a rising star with the Japanese national team, having previously captained the U20 group to significant success. Sometimes you have to invest in the future.
9. $240k: Scarlett Camberos, Club America to Angel City (2023)
This one is perhaps another surprising figure, but I think people often underestimate the investment at top Mexican clubs and, similarly, the talent they have in their ranks that can command top transfer fees. Camberos had scored 18 goals and provided 11 assists in 41 LigaMX Femenil matches when this transfer happened. She was in the form of her life, and had broken into the Mexican national team.
The move also occurred at a time of distress for Camberos, as she faced harassment from a stalker online and in Mexico City. The then 22-year-old Mexican-American opted to hand in a transfer request, and having grown up in San Diego, a switch to ACFC came with a desire to put her safety first. But, after a short stint with Bay FC, Camberos would return to Club America in July 2024.
8. $275k: Thembi Kgatlana, Racing Louisville to UANL Tigres (2023)
Perhaps an even greater example of the buying power in Mexico. In December 2023, UANL Tigres were fresh from a surprise defeat in the semifinal of the LigaMX Femenil playoffs and needed a big boost to their wing play to get back on track.
After a very successful 2023 World Cup with South Africa, but a disappointing season with Racing Louisville, where she scored just two goals, Kgatlana became a Mexican league record transfer. She has since gone on to great success in Nuevo Leon, scoring 18 goals in 39 matches for Tigres. While the 28-year-old's performances have shone, she has yet to win the Mexican title with the ambitious Tigres.
7. $315k: Jess Fleming, Chelsea FC to Portland Thorns (2024)
A moment when Chelsea was the selling club and not the buying club. Despite plenty of success and trophies in London, the Canada captain had never quite felt like a preferred starter for the Blues. In that same transfer window, the Portland Thorns traded away long-term midfield controller Rocky Rodriguez and made Fleming the new conductor.
Fleming featured in all but one match for the Thorns in '24, but failed to score and registered just one assist. The 26-year-old is known for her set-piece delivery but was unable to let that shine in the Rose City. With Portland still figuring things out under head coach Rob Gale, perhaps her second season in the NWSL will see more highlights.
6. $330k: Lindsey Horan, Portland Thorns to Lyon (2023)
This is what a ground-breaking transfer fee looked like two years ago. Looking back on Horan's move compared to Girma, one can see how quickly transfer fees have trebled. It remains the second-largest fee for a U.S. women's national team player.
Unlike some of the players on this list, Horan's move was made when she was already in her prime (28 years old) rather than just approaching her prime or being considered a prospect. The American had already won a World Cup and numerous NWSL titles, too. She had already spent two seasons on loan in France, winning two titles and a Champions League, before Lyon paid the fee. Which meant there was little risk involved.
5. $350k: Penelope Hocking, Chicago Stars to Bay FC (2024)
This is the first entry on the list for the high-spending Bay FC. And, it is a transfer some people may have forgotten happening in the summer transfer window of the '24 NWSL season. The transfer fee was split into two payments, $250k up front and then a further $150k to be paid ahead of the '25 NWSL season.
At 24, with two professional seasons under her belt, we haven't quite seen the best of Hocking just yet. But she's shown plenty of promise. The California native had a respectable seven goals and two assists in 29 matches when Bay decided to make the move. She's an attacker with an eye for a big goal and a well-taken finish.
4. $485k: Tarciane, Corinthians to Houston Dash (2024)
At the time of this transfer, Brazilian wonder-kid Tarciane was just 20 years old. Despite just a couple of seasons as a pro, she had broken into the Brazilian women's national team, and the world was beginning to take notice. Some were surprised to see the size of the fee paid by Houston. However, considering Tarciane's age and the way transfer fees are rising, there's a good chance she will move for a much higher sum in no time.
In April 2024, the Dash had just started the new NWSL season with an appalling defensive record of 14 goals conceded in the opening five games. So, Tarciane was seen as the solution, with high-profile winger Maria Sanchez heading to San Diego Wave to free up some transfer cash. The center-back dazzled at times in a struggling Houston team, but her exploits winning a silver medal with Brazil and a shoulder injury limited her NWSL minutes in '24.
3. $740k: Barbra Banda, Shanghai Shengli to Orlando Pride (2024)
After establishing an incredible team culture and defensive structure under head coach Seb Hines, Orlando Pride just needed to go out and get a goalscorer. General Manager Haley Carter went big by bringing in 24-year-old Zambian superstar Banda.
Sounds outlandish to say, but this might be a bargain price for arguably one of the best forwards in the world right now. Along with winning the NWSL Championship and NWSL Shield, Banda was an MVP candidate in her debut season stateside. She scored 13 goals and made six assists for Orlando while dazzling with a hat-trick for Zambia at the '24 Olympics.
2. $865k: Rachael Kundananji, Madrid CFF to Bay FC (2024)
Before Girma's move across the Atlantic, this was the previous world record transfer fee. Bay FC made a statement as an NWSL expansion team in '24 by splashing the cash to bring in one of the most dangerous forwards in the world, Kundananji.
The 24-year-old Zambian hasn't disappointed since making the leap from the Spanish league to the United States. The tricky winger scored five goals and had four assists in her debut NWSL season, ranked third for progressive carries (111), and led the league in expected assists with 6.9. Which tells you that she was creating plenty of chances for her teammates.
1. $1.1m: Naomi Girma, San Diego Wave to Chelsea FC (2025)
Is there a more deserving player of the world record right now? For the past few seasons, Girma has set the standard when it comes to defending as well as when it comes to being a leader in the locker room. She is a two-time NWSL defender of the year and also won the U.S. women's national team player of the year in 2023.
Despite her Ballon D'Or snub, the consensus is that Girma is the best defender in the world, with the potential to be the greatest ever. U.S. women's national team head coach Emma Hayes has even said as much: "I've never seen a player as good as her at the back. She's got everything, poise, composure, she can defend, she anticipates, she leads."
It is no surprise that a club like Chelsea was willing to pay a world-record fee for the Olympic gold medalist. The Blues have consistently led the way in spending over the years, with the likes of Pernille Harder, $330k in 2022, and Mayra Ramirez, $450k in 2024, joining on then English Women's Super League record fees.
In the NWSL last season, Girma had the best dribblers tackled percentage in the league and soon we'll know how she matches up in the WSL as well as the UEFA Women's Champions League. At 24, she's still got time to improve. Although, is it even possible for her to get any better?