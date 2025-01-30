Top 10 NWSL Transfers of the Offseason
The return of the National Women's Soccer League looms on the horizon, with all 14 teams prepared to reconvene for the 2025 season.
The 2025 schedule kicks off on March 7, with the NWSL Challenge Cup set to take place at Inter&Co Stadium.
Reformatted in 2024 to be a single-match tournament, the cup final includes the winner of the NWSL Shield and the NWSL Championship. Since Orlando Pride secured both pieces of silverware, this season’s tournament will be a rematch of the 2024 Championship game between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit.
The regular season will commence on March 14, with an exciting week of fixtures already announced.
Due to the introduction of the new collective bargaining agreement, this offseason has looked a little different. Not only has the NWSL draft been abolished, forcing teams to acquire their talent in the transfer market, but clubs can also no longer trade players without their consent.
So far, the offseason has seen a lot of action. From stars departing the United States, to explosive intraleague changes, we are getting a taste of the offseason period in a whole new way.
Here are Sport's Illustrated’s top 10 transfers ...
10. Christen Press
The Los Angeles side has been boosted by the re-signing of USWNT legend Christen Press. The 36-year-old signed with Angel City in January 2022, following a season-long spell with Manchester United in England's Women's Super League.
The extension follows what has been a challenging period for the forward, having spent 781 days on the sidelines following an ACL injury. Press made her return to the pitch in August, scoring a spot kick to secure her team a victory over San Diego Wave in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup.
Press has made 155 appearances for the USWNT during her decorated career, including playing an integral role in the nation's back-to-back FIFA World Cup victories in 2015 and ’19.
9. Alanna Kennedy
Another departure from the WSL’s Manchester City has booked her ticket to the NWSL, with Australian defender Alanna Kennedy completing a permanent transfer to Angel City.
Kennedy returns to the league after five years away, having played for both Orlando Pride and the former Western New York Flash earlier in her career. The center back made 64 appearances during her City tenure, including playing a part in the club’s FA Womens League Cup winning run in the 2021–22 campaign.
8. Deyna Castellanos
Bay FC announced that Deyna Castellanos would depart the club to explore free agency. The Venezuelan forward signed with the club from England’s Man City, signing a deal running through 2026, with an option of an additional year.
Castellanos's time at Bay FC wasn’t as inspiring as both parties would have hoped, but she now has a chance at a fresh start. Portland Thorns have signed the 25-year-old to a contract that will see her remain at the club until the end of the 2026 season, with an option for a further year.
7. Jenna Nighswonger
In what has been an offseason window of exodus, NJ/NY Gotham bid farewell to another one of their USWNT stars, Jenna Nighswonger, who has signed with Arsenal. The two clubs were said to have reached a $100,000 transfer agreement for the player's departure.
Having been named 2023 Rookie of the Year in her first NWSL season, Nighswonger was a part of the USWNT roster that achieved Olympic gold at the Paris Olympics in ’24. Arsenal fans will welcome a versatile left back, who can also play center back and in the midfield.
6. Marta
Football fans all over the world rejoiced over the news that Marta will not yet be hanging up her cleats. The Brazilian legend has penned a fresh contract with 2024 NWSL champions Orlando Pride, keeping her at the club for two more years.
Marta played a valuable role in the record-breaking NWSL season that saw the Pride secure the NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship in 2024.
5. Kerolin
North Carolina Courage announced that star forward Kerolin had departed the club to explore free agency. The 25-year-old was named the NWSL’s Most Valuable Player in 2023, scoring 10 goals in the regular season.
The forward has completed a move to England’s Manchester City, where she has since made her debut in the WSL. Kerolin joins an exciting pool of forwards already plying their trade in Manchester, including Khadija Shaw, Lauren Hemp and Vivianne Miedema.
4. Yazmeen Ryan
Amongst the many Gotham departures is forward Yazmeen Ryan, who has joined Houston Dash for a league record-breaking $400,000 fee.
The 25-year-old started her career with Portland Thorns, before being transferred to Gotham prior to the start of the 2023 season. Ryan made her first senior USWNT roster in October 2024, and has since made four appearances on the international stage.
After a disastrous last-place finish in the 2024, the versatile Ryan will be exactly what Houston Dash are looking for as they hope to turn a new corner.
3. Lynn Williams
The 2024 season was a disappointing one for Seattle, finishing second-last in the league standings with just 23 points to their name. The team had a major problem on the goalscoring front, with Jordyn Huitema, So-Yun Ji and Veronica Latsko all leading the statistics with just three goals each.
Williams has proven herself on the biggest stage, lapping Sam Kerr to become the NWSL’s all-time leading goalscorer in the 2024 season. The USWNT departs Gotham after two seasons with the club, scoring 17 goals across 45 games.
Having consistently featured in Emma Hayes’s USWNT since the head coach took over, Seattle Reign will welcome the new framework that prevents NWSL fixtures from taking place during FIFA windows. The arrival of Williams at the Reign will give Laura Harvey’s side a strong boost of inspiration if they are to return to the top.
Williams is set to face her former team in the opening week of the 2025 NWSL season, as Gotham face Seattle on Sunday, March 16.
2. Jaedyn Shaw
The shock twist of the offseason came when Jaedyn Shaw announced that she would be departing San Diego Wave to sign a deal with North Carolina Courage.
Despite being one of the league’s oldest clubs, Courage have faltered in the eyes of success over the past five years. The last time the side won the NWSL Championship was in 2019, and Shaw may be the reason they shoot back to the top.
The transfer deal has come at a large price for Courage, with San Diego set to receive $150,000 in intraleague funds, $300,000 in allocation money and an international roster spot for 2025 and ’26.
It was understood that Shaw had requested a trade from San Diego, and was comfortable with the move to North Carolina. The 20-year-old forward will be a fitting replacement for Kerolin as she departs, but may just raise the ceiling of the squad even further.
Shaw has already cemented herself in the USWNT setup, earning consistent call-ups under Hayes.
1. Naomi Girma
The speculation was swirling around the San Diego Wave camps for weeks, with reports emerging that several European clubs were interested in snapping up Naomi Girma prior to the expiration of her current contract.
The 24-year-old defender was valued at a very high asking price, and it was England champions Chelsea who became the most eager to match it.
Chelsea were said to have paid a record-breaking $1.1 million transfer fee to San Diego Wave, making Girma the most expensive player in women’s soccer history. The USWNT star has found a home in London, where her new club currently sit seven points clear at the top of the league standings.
New Wave head coach Jonas Eidevall will be left with giant shoes to fill as he aims to lift San Diego out of the pits of mediocrity.