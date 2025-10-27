Top 10 Players From Star-Studded El Clasico: Surprise Hero Headlines
The first El Clásico of the 2025–26 season delivered red cards, heated confrontations and standout performances as Real Madrid and Barcelona clashed in the biggest rivalry in Spanish football.
Real Madrid handed Barcelona just their second league defeat this season, securing a 2–1 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham. Xabi Alonso’s men now sit five points clear of their arch rivals in the La Liga standings.
Although the defending Spanish champions could not extend their Clásico winning streak, they still had noteworthy performances from some unsuspecting heroes, none of which were Lamine Yamal.
Here are FotMob’s 10 highest-rated players from Sunday’s heated El Clásico.
9. Federico Valverde, Fermín López: 7.3
Federico Valverde and Fermín López kick off El Clásico’s top performers. Each player earned a 7.3 rating for their very different roles on the pitch.
Stuck playing as an emergency fullback, Valverde put together an admirable effort to lock down the right flank for Los Blancos. The Uruguayan did well to stifle much of Marcus Rashford’s advances, and did so all while suffering from illness.
One player Real Madrid failed to contain was López. Not only did the 22-year-old bag the lone goal for the defending Spanish champions, but he also registered four shots on target, more than Yamal, Ferran Torres and Rashford combined.
7. Dean Huijsen, Marcus Rashford: 7.4
Both Dean Huijsen and Rashford earned a 7.4 for their efforts in the biggest match in Spanish football. The two players rose to the occasion of their Clásico debuts.
Huijsen, who had just returned from injury, showed poise far beyond his years in defense. The center back outclassed Barcelona’s attack on more than one occasion, none bigger than his goal line clearance to maintain Real Madrid’s lead.
Rashford, meanwhile, was one of the lone bright spots for Barcelona, like so many other times this season. The England international set up the Catalans’ lone goal and created the most chances for his side.
6. Eduardo Camavinga: 7.5
Eduardo Camavinga got a somewhat surprise nod on Sunday and repaid his manager with a performance worthy of a 7.5 rating. The midfielder, who featured on the right wing in spurts against Barcelona, showed no signs of the injury that kept him off the pitch for nearly five months.
The work rate of the Frenchman deserves recognition. When Real Madrid needed someone to track back on defense, it was Camavinga. When Real Madrid needed a last-ditch tackle in the midfield, it was Camavinga.
The 22-year-old even got the chance to impress with his dribbling ability and quality service in the final third.
5. Kylian Mbappé: 7.7
Mbappé comes in at fifth, boasting a 7.7 rating for his fifth Clásico. The Frenchman technically scored three goals at the Santiago Bernabéu, but only one counted.
Still, Mbappé was the most dangerous attacker on the pitch for either side; the France international used his speed to carve the Catalans’ defense, making run after run to catch Barcelona out. In fact, the superstar striker created the most chances in the match.
A higher rating likely would have gone to Mbappé had he converted from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute. A third goal would have put the game away for the hosts, but the 26-year-old was off the mark for the first team this season.
4. Aurélien Tchouaméni: 7.8
When it comes to Real Madrid’s unsung heroes, Aurélien Tchouaméni leads the way. The France international received a 7.8 rating for his contributions in the first Clásico of the season.
Tchouaméni hardly put a foot wrong all afternoon, come out on top in the battle against Frenkie de Jong and Pedri in the midfield. The 25-year-old was as dominant on the ground as any defender on the pitch, winning duel after duel to either regain possession for his side or stifle a Barcelona attack before it reached his backline.
Plus, Tchouaméni even drew the foul that led to Pedri’s sending off in second-half stoppage time, effectively ending the game for the Catalans.
3. Éder Militão: 8.0
One of only three players to score an 8.0 or higher rating, Éder Militão put in a clinical performance in his first El Clásico since returning from his second ACL injury. The Brazil international had the most tackles in the match and lost just two of his nine duels in both the air and on the ground.
Every time Real Madrid needed defensive intervention, Militão came to the rescue. The center back all-but stifled Torres, who ended his day with just 26 touches in 74 minutes on the pitch.
Along with his prowess inside his own half, Militão also set up Bellingham’s winner to secure all three points for Alonso’s men.
2. Jude Bellingham: 8.3
Bellingham was the best player in white on Sunday afternoon, notching a 8.3 rating. The midfielder set up Mbappé’s goal and then scored the winner for Real Madrid in a dazzling performance in front of a home crowd.
Not only was Bellingham involved in both of Los Blancos’ goals against Barcelona, but the England international also won his side a penalty just minutes into the second half. The 22-year-old was the best playmaker on the pitch and his brilliant service was the key to exploiting Barcelona’s high line.
Now fully recovered from the shoulder injury that plagued him for years, Bellingham looks more dangerous than ever.
1. Wojciech Szczęsny: 9.0
FotMob’s standout El Clásico performer was Wojciech Szczęsny, who earned a 9.0 rating for his efforts between the posts at the Santiago Bernabéu. The goalkeeper faced 23 total shots from Real Madrid and made nine saves.
Szczęsny’s best and most important save of the all-important clash came against Mbappé in the 52nd minute. The Frenchman, who has been perfect from the spot this season, stepped up to take a controversial penalty kick awarded to Los Blancos, but he saw his effort stopped by the diving Pole.
Barcelona’s shot-stopper also provided quality service out the back, misplacing just two passes and finding his intended target with half of his long balls across his 90 minutes on the pitch. Had
Szczęsny not delivered such a heroic performance, it is entirely possible that Real Madrid would have won by a much larger margin.