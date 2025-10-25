Top 10 Selling MLS Jerseys in 2025 Revealed
Major League Soccer unveiled the top jerseys for the 2025 regular season with global superstars headlining the top sellers alongside league veterans.
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi led the way for the second straight season, as fans clamored to get one of Miami’s three kits. While the eighth-time Balon d’Or winner likely would have topped the list regardless, his 29 goals to win the MLS Golden Boot certainly helped sales.
Yet, the player behind him may have surpassed him if he were around the whole season. LAFC’s Son Heung-min quickly shot up the rankings and ended the season with the second-most-sold shirt, despite only joining in August.
In the 72 hours after signing with LAFC, the South Korean superstar was the top-selling athlete across the Fanatics Network, which features every major North American sports league for jersey sales.
He now ranks second all-time in MLS consumer product sales, behind only Messi.
San Diego FC star Hirving “Chucky” Lozano claimed third after helping San Diego to the best season by an MLS expansion team. At the same time, Miami’s Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul ranked alongside Messi in the top 10 at fourth and sixth respectively.
Two MLS veterans also cracked the list: Seattle Sounders’ Jordan Morris in fifth, and Columbus Crew’s retiring midfielder, Darlington Nagbe, in eighth.
In total, only three players from the 2025 list were holdovers from 2024’s top 10, marking a significant shift in the league’s most popular talents.
Top 10 Selling MLS Jerseys in 2025
- Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
- Son Heung-Min (LAFC)
- Hirving “Chucky” Lozano (San Diego FC)
- Luis Suárez (Inter Miami)
- Miguel Almirón (Atlanta United)
- Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)
- Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami)
- Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew)
- Wilfried Zaha (Charlotte FC)
- Marco Reus (LA Galaxy)