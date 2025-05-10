Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Tottenham Hotspur will be aiming to celebrate their progression to the Europa League final by beating fellow capital outfit Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.
The Lilywhites will have the chance to end their 17-year trophy drought and qualify for the Champions League when they face Manchester United in the showpiece fixture in Bilbao, with their two-legged victory over Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt setting up an all-English final.
Building momentum will be important in the next two Premier League matches, starting with the visit of Palace on Sunday. Spurs are in an extremely disappointing 16th place - eight points behind the Eagles - but could finish the weekend in 13th if they win in north London and are fortunate with results elsewhere.
Palace have their own final to look forward to next weekend as they prepare to face Manchester City in the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium. They will want to avoid any injuries heading into the clash and a positive result against Spurs will provide a timely confidence boost.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to the game.
What Time Does Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Date: Sunday, May 11
- Kick-off Time: 14:15 BST / 09:15 ET / 06:15 PT
- Referee: Chris Kavanagh
- VAR: Graham Scott
Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Tottenham: 4 wins
- Crystal Palace: 1 win
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Crystal Palace 1–0 Tottenham (October 27, 2024) – Premier League
Current form (all competitions)
Tottenham
Crystal Palace
Bodø/Glimt 0–2 Tottenham – 08/05/25
Crystal Palace 1–1 Nottingham Forest – 05/05/25
West Ham 1–1 Tottenham – 04/05/25
Crystal Palace 3–0 Aston Villa - 26/04/25
Tottenham 3–1 Bodø/Glimt – 01/05/25
Arsenal 2–2 Crystal Palace – 23/04/25
Liverpool 5-1 Tottenham - 27/04/25
Crystal Palace 0–0 Bournemouth – 19/04/25
Tottenham 1-2 Nottingham Forest - 21/04/25
Newcastle 5–0 Crystal Palace – 16/04/25
How to Watch Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Not televised - audio only coverage on talkSPORT, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC London 94.9
Canada
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 6 Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, TNT Sports
Tottenham Team News
Ange Postecoglou has revealed that no names were added to Tottenham's injury list during the midweek victory in the Arctic Circle, while also confirming that Son Heung-min, who has been missing since early April, could return to the matchday squad against the Eagles.
However, James Maddison, Lucas Bergvall and Radu Drăgușin are all missing for the remainder of the season and will be absent for the Europa League final.
Spurs rotated key personnel last weekend in their draw with West Ham and Postecoglou could rest players again after Thursday's long trip to northern Norway.
Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Crsytal Palace
Tottenham predicted lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Vicario; Gray, Danso, Davies, Spence; Kulusevski, Bentancur, Sarr; Odobert, Richarlison, Tel.
Crystal Palace Team News
Palace continue without long-term absentees Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucouré, with neither able to play again this season. Oliver Glasner has confirmed that Adam Wharton is also missing but he's hopeful of the midfielder's return for the FA Cup final.
The same team that drew with Nottingham Forest last Monday could be named apart from the midfield duo, with Wharton and Daichi Kamada potentially replaced by Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma.
Crystal Palace Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham
Crystal Palace predicted lineup vs. Tottenham (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi; Muñoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta.
Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace Score Prediction
Tottenham will be riding high following their continental success midweek but wholesale changes will be made and Spurs are always an unpredictable force in the Premier League. They have only won six of their 17 league games at home this term and seldom keep clean sheets - none in their previous ten matches in the competition.
Palace will cause Spurs' much-changed defensive line issues and despite not being in exceptional form themselves, they have the attacking firepower to unnerve their hosts. Neither team would be too upset in sharing the spoils.