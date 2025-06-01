Tottenham Set Deadline for ‘Final Decision’ on Ange Postecoglou Future
Tottenham Hotspur will make a decision on whether to sack Ange Postecoglou next week as the Australian still finds himself under enormous pressure in north London.
The 59-year-old helped Spurs end their agonising 17-year trophy drought in 2024–25 as they beat fellow strugglers Manchester United in the Europa League final last month. A narrow 1–0 victory in the showpiece event also secured them a place in next season’s Champions League.
However, Tottenham’s domestic campaign was nothing short of disastrous. They recorded their worst ever Premier League finish as they ended the term in 17th, losing 22 matches in the English top flight—double the number they managed to win.
As a result, Postecoglou’s future remains uncertain and the Telegraph report that a final decision will be made by Tottenham over the next week. They claim his position remains at “extreme risk” despite the club’s European triumph.
Due to chairman Daniel Levy’s absence from the United Kingdom over recent days, a decision on the potential sacking of Postecoglou remains “pending”. However, a significant overhaul is expected on and off the pitch this summer as Spurs aim to get back on track, with a managerial change not ruled out.
Brentford’s Thomas Frank is considered one of the front-runners for the Spurs job should Postecoglou depart, while Fulham’s Marco Silva is also “highly rated” at Tottenham—the latter has been linked with Juventus recently as well. Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is admired by the Lilywhites but the Spaniard is expected to stay on the south coast.
Postecoglou has remained bullish on his future amid exit rumours over recent months. Speaking after the Europa League final, he insisted: “I don’t feel I have completed the job. We’re still building. Since I came here I had the belief of trying to win something and we have done that and I want to build on it.”
Whether he will be given the chance to turn things around at Spurs will seemingly become clear in the near future.