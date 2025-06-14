Report: Tottenham Near Final Decision on Mathys Tel Transfer
Tottenham Hotspur are close to an agreement with Bayern Munich over the permanent signing of French forward Mathys Tel, reports have confirmed.
Tel was reluctant to join Spurs permanently during the January transfer window but eventually agreed to a loan move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He made 20 appearances across all competitions under Ange Postecoglou, netting three goals.
Spurs have the option to turn Tel’s transfer permanent for around €45 million (£38.3 million, $51.9 million), but have long planned to try and negotiate themselves a discount with Bayern, who are open to selling for the right price.
BILD state talks between the two clubs are close to a permanent resolution, with Tel now expected to join Spurs permanently for a fee of €35 million (£29.8 million, $40.4 million).
While Bayern still have high hopes for Tel, the Bundesliga giants recognise a need to raise transfer funds this summer. Thomas Müller and Leroy Sané have both departed on free transfers, leaving Bayern short in attack.
“We now have two fewer players in attack,” sporting director Christoph Freund admitter. “That’s a fact. Therefore, it is clearly our goal to strengthen ourselves there and add quality.”
In Bayern’s sights are Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, AC Milan’s Rafael Leão and Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola, so the money raised through Tel’s sale is likely to be reinvested immediately in another expensive forward.
Tel is on track to become the first signing of the Thomas Frank era at Spurs, who are also looking to bolster in attack through the signing of Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, a key target for Manchester United.