Tottenham Perform Bryan Mbeumo Transfer ‘U-Turn’, Man Utd Stance Revealed
Tottenham Hotspur are exploring a move to reunite Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo with manager Thomas Frank, reports have revealed.
Frank left Brentford earlier this week to take charge at Spurs, who were initially expected to keep out of the pursuit of Mbeumo. Manchester United have submitted two bids for the Cameroonian forward after he made it clear he wanted to join the Red Devils this summer.
With Frank now installed as manager, it appears as though Spurs’ transfer stance has changed. According to Sky Sports News, talks have been held between Spurs and Brentford over a move for Mbeumo, who has been forced to rethink a possible switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
While he was not interested in joining the team under Ange Postecoglou, he is said to be “more intrigued” by the prospect of linking up with Spurs now that Frank is in the dugout.
It is claimed, however, that Mbeumo is still favouring a move to United, who are expected to return with a fresh offer to try get a deal over the line.
United are believed to have offered over £60 million ($81.4 million), which is close to Brentford’s valuation of the 25-year-old. The Bees are prepared to sell Mbeumo for the right price, recognising he has done enough to earn a big-money move if he chooses to pursue one.
Spurs, who also have interested in Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, will hope Frank can encourage Mbeumo to follow him across London. Only Christian Nørgaard (262) have ever played more games for Frank than Mbeumo (242), who was plucked from French second-tier side Troyes in the summer of 2019.
Mbeumo is not the only Brentford player on Spurs’ radar as The Guardian claim Frank is also interested in a move for strike partner Yoane Wissa.