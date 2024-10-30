Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester City: Carabao Cup
If Tottenham Hotspur wants to make the Carabao Cup quarterfinals, Spurs must first overcome the defending English champions.
Coming off a disappointing defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend, Tottenham is in major need of a bounce back. Before Spurs return to Premier League action, though, they host Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. Ange Postecoglou's squad required late-game heroics in its third-round match against Coventry City, and a similar performance will likely not be enough to topple the Citizens.
Tottenham will once again be without its captain in Wednesday's fixture as Son Heung-min deals with the thigh injury that kept him off the pitch against Palace and AZ Alkmaar. Wilson Odobert is also unavailable after suffering a setback in his recently recovery from a hamstring injury. Djed Spence remains a doubt due to a groin strain.
Spurs' injuries combined with their lackluster performance at the weekend will likely prompt Postecoglou to make considerable changes to his XI.
Here's what Tottenham's lineup could look like against Pep Guardiola's side.
Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester City (4-3-3)
GK: Guglielmo Vicario—Vicario is Postecoglou's best option between the posts. Fraser Forster would typically get the nod in a domestic cup fixture, but Spurs need their best against City.
RB: Pedro Porro—The Spaniard matches up well against Matheus Nunes, who just lost the most duels for City against Southampton. 18-year-old Archie Gray could also feature should Porro come off the bench.
CB: Radu Drăgușin—The center-back will make just his fifth start of the season if Postecoglou rotates his backline.
CB: Micky van de Ven—The defender's pace will be much-needed against the Citizens' blistering attack. Cristian Romero could also get the nod, but Van de Ven makes more sense alongside Drăgușin.
LB: Ben Davies—After four consecutive starts, Destiny Udogie is likely in for some rest ahead of Tottenham's clash with Aston Villa at the weekend, leaving the door open for Davies.
CM: Rodrigo Bentancur—Bentancur only played three minutes plus stoppage time in Tottenham's loss to Palace, so expect the midfielder to get the nod on Wednesday.
CM: Pape Matar Sarr—The midfielder has impressed in his inconsistent appearances for Tottenham. HIs defensive prowess will be a welcomed addition to the XI against one of the best teams in Europe.
CM: Lucas Bergvall—After a poor performance from all three of Tottenham's starting midfielders on Sunday, 18-year-old Bergvall could find himself in the middle of the park to give Spurs a spark. Should Postecoglou go with experience instead, expect James Maddison.
RW: Brennan Johnson—Johnson comes into the match with six goals in just nine starts this season.
ST: Dominic Solanke—Richarlison is vying for a spot in Postecoglou's XI, but the manager will want his best striker leading the line in such a big match.
LW: Timo Werner—Without Son available, Werner gets another chance to get off the mark this season.