Tottenham ‘Interested’ in Paris Saint-Germain Star, Face Major Competition
Tottenham Hotspur have reignited their interest in Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, a report has revealed, but face stiff competition for his signature.
Spurs were eager to sign the France international on loan in January after he fell out of favour in Paris, but they were beaten to a temporary transfer by Italian giants Juventus during the winter transfer window.
Kolo Muani, who massively struggled during the first half of the season, rediscovered his mojo in Turin, scoring 10 times and providing three assists while leading the line for the Old Lady.
The 26-year-old has now returned to PSG following the expiration of his loan deal and The Times report that Tottenham are once again “interested” in the attacker.
Spurs will not run the race for Kolo Muani’s signature unopposed, however, with Juventus eager to sign the striker on a permanent deal. He’s already revealed his desire to join the Serie A side, too.
Thomas Frank is eager to reinforce his forward line this summer despite signing Mohammed Kudus and Mathys Tel already, with Kolo Muani certainly an intriguing prospect. While he has no Premier League experience, his strength and athleticism would likely transfer well to English football.
Tottenham have recently been dealt a major attacking blow after club captain Son Heung-min revealed he will be leaving Spurs following 10 years of service. Frank will need to replace the South Korea international, although Kolo Muani certainly wouldn’t fill the void.
In better news, Spurs are close to signing Bayern Munich midfielder João Palhinha on loan as they aim to bolster their engine room.