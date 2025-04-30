Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Bodo/Glimt: Europa League Semifinals
Tottenham Hotspur have the chance to take a big step towards the Europa League final when they host Bodo/Glimt for the first leg of their semifinal clash.
Spurs are playing host to the first leg against the Norwegian history makers, who became the first club from their country to reach a semifinal in any UEFA club competition by beating Lazio on penalties.
While misery has pervaded over their domestic campaign, Ange Postecoglou could yet end the season as a Lilywhite immortal should he guide the club to European glory in Bilbao. However, given how challenging next week's trip to the Arctic Circle will be, they'll want to win handsomely on home soil.
Here's how Spurs could line up for the first leg.
Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Bodo/Glimt (4-3-3)
GK: Guglielmo Vicario–– The Italian has been conceding goals left, right and centre in the Premier League, but he crucially kept a clean sheet in Frankfurt which helped Spurs into the last four.
RB: Pedro Porro–– Only Archie Gray has played more minutes for Postecoglou's side in this competition than Porro, who was given a complete rest at the weekend.
CB: Cristian Romero–– Romero, like his preferred centre-back partner, missed a game against Liverpool for the fourth time this season. He's a certainty to return to the XI on Thursday.
CB: Micky van de Ven–– The Dutchman teamed up superbly with Romero against Frankfurt, and there's no doubt he'll be starting alongside the Argentine for Bodo/Glimt's visit.
LB: Destiny Udogie–– Udogie endured a bit of a nightmare at Anfield on Sunday, but he deserves to start both legs of the semifinal given the two performances he produced against Frankfurt.
CM: Rodrigo Bentancur–– Postecoglou confirmed ahead of Sunday's defeat that Bentancur was merely resting. He shone in the first leg of the quarterfinal, and will replace Gray at the base of midfield on Thursday.
CM: Lucas Bergvall–– The Swede's been a shining light for Spurs this term, emerging as a nailed-on starter during the second half of the season.
CM: James Maddison–– Maddison or Kulusevski? Neither has performed particularly well as of late, although the Englishman did win the penalty which ultimately got his team here. Had Kulusevski fired after returning from a foot injury, he'd likely be preferred but that hasn't been the case.
RW: Wilson Odobert–– Odobert has shown enough flashes since returning from injury that he's worthy of a start in this crucial fixture. The Frenchman provides a spark in the final third, and Dominic Solanke should benefit from his ability to separate.
ST: Dominic Solanke–– After ending his rut from the spot in Germany, Solanke scored an excellent header in the 5-1 defeat at Liverpool. Spurs supporters hope he's saved his most prolific run of the season for now.
LW: Son Heung-min–– Son has been dealing with a foot injury over the past few weeks and remains a doubt for Thursday. However, it's likely that Postecoglou has preserved his captain with the view of starting him for the semifinal first leg.